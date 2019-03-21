China Interdye And China Textile Printing To Take Place In April In Shanghai

SHANGHAI — March 21, 2019 — The 19th China International Dye Industry, Pigments and Textile Chemicals Exhibition (China Interdye) and China International Digital Textile Printing, Printing and Dyeing Automatics Exhibition (China Textile Printing) are scheduled to take place from April 10th to 12th, 2019 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. Hosted by China Dyestuff Industry Association, China Dyeing and Printing Association and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Shanghai Sub-Council, and co-organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd., these two exhibitions will be themed as “Green and Integration”. With a total area of 40,000 square meters, the two exhibitions have so far attracted more than 650 enterprises from 17 countries and regions. The exhibits cover all kinds of advanced environment-friendly dyestuff, organic pigments, catalysts, intermediates, as well as environmental impact assessment equipment and digital textile printers in addition to printing and dyeing automation technologies and materials.

Trending Textile Industry Increasing Demand for Dyes and Textile Chemicals

The textile industry has destocked for several years, increasing the development of the printing and dyeing industry. From January to November 2018, printing and dyeing enterprises above designated size produced 44.496 billion meters of printed and dyed cloth, up 2.26% year on year. Printing and dyeing enterprises above designated size realized 265.725 billion yuan in main business income, up 4.55% year on year. The total profit was 13.657 billion yuan, up 13.06% year on year. The cost of the main business was 232.984 billion yuan, up 4.77% year on year.

“Green”- Promoting Sustainable Development of Industry

Clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. The dyeing and chemical industry attaches great importance to green development, with emphasis on energy conservation and emission reduction, cleaner production and comprehensive utilization of resources.

The exhibition follows closely the development of the industry, with international exhibitors including Tanatex, Huntsman, Yorkshire, Archroma, Syma, Kokai, NICCA, CHT, Dawne, Bozzetto, Evonik, Rudolf, Daikin, AGC, Deta, and Intertek. Domestic exhibitors include Longsheng, Runtu, Jihua, Yabang, Liansheng, Transfar, Dymatic, Hwalle, Kaida, Runhe, Boao, Tianyuan, ANOKY, Meilida, Jingjin, and Tongda. They will mainly promote new environmentally friendly printing and dyeing products and application technologies. In addition, delegations of exhibitors from India, South Korea and Taiwan will join hands in a move to increase participation.

China Interdye, as a grand gathering of the global dyeing and chemical industry, focuses on environmental protection. It has led the industry to a green development and labeled the dyeing and chemical industry as “high tech” & “green”.

“Integration”- Building a One-stop Purchase Platform for Textile Printing and Dyeing

With the transformation and upgrading of the printing and dyeing industry, the development trend of mutual benefits and complementation between dyes and the digital printing industry has gradually emerged under the impetus of the new normal of economy, internet +, intelligent manufacturing and other factors.

China Textile Printing is being held concurrently with the world’s largest dyeing exhibition, with the aim of creating a one-stop “shop” for the procurement of textile, printing and dyeing products while, at the same time, serving as a wider platform for the development of the industry. Ink enterprises such as Huntsman, Everlight and Hongsheng, and printing and dyeing automation enterprises such as Greenensign and Hongda will display the latest products and technologies to develop in a green perspective and jointly build a transformation platform for textile printing and dyeing industry.

“Going Global” – Itinerary Exhibitions Help Enterprises to Develop International Markets

In a move to accelerate the transformation of China’s dyestuff industry and help the industry to become a much more active player on the world stage, the organizer of China Interdye plans to continue hosting the Interdye Asia Tour, a platform for exchanges. Interdye Asia Tour will be held in India once again, taking place in Gujarat University Convention & Exhibition Centre from November 14-16, 2019. The event is expected to go a long way in creating the conditions for Chinese dyestuff and chemicals producers to go globally, build China’s homegrown brands, improve after services and bring supplying and purchasing parties together, enabling them to achieve mutual benefits and win-win cooperation.

