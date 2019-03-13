Applied Silver Announces Formation Of Athlete Advisory Council With The Appointment Of Ian Williams, Former San Francisco 49ers Player, As Athletics Ambassador

HAYWARD, Calif. — March 13, 2019 — Applied Silver, Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Williams, former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman and NBC Bay Area Sports Analyst to lead their Athlete Advisory Council and Sports Investor Syndicate. The Council is focused on promoting athlete safety as it relates to infections and environmental hygiene.

The Athlete Environment is Conducive to Infections and Sporting Textiles Play a Role

Infection risks have been identified in professional and collegiate sports, where uniforms, towels, undergarments, and carpets can breed deadly and debilitating pathogens. Football players are 7-10 times more likely to have MRSA, a highly antibiotic-resistant form of the pathogen, Staphylococcus aureus, on their skin compared to the general public. The bacteria can flourish in crowded gyms and locker rooms and can spread through contaminated athletic gear. In some cases, the resulting infections have disabled athletes, cut short careers, and in severe cases, been fatal. For professional teams, there can be a negative impact on performance, brand, financials and prolonged absence of players from games and competition.

Applied Silver’s Breakthrough Technology Is Transformational to Infection Control and Environmental Hygiene Efforts by Sports Teams

Last year, the EPA approved public health claims for Applied Silver’s SilvaClean as a residual antimicrobial laundry additive and experts agree that SilvaClean is an efficacious and cost-effective addition to Healthcare and Sports Infection Control programs.

“Infections caused by bacteria abruptly ended my career in the NFL. I am excited to partner with Applied Silver to further our mission to radically transform athlete safety by keeping what is closest cleanest. We are kicking-off our efforts with an Athlete Safety Open House at Applied Silver to engage with other players, industry executives, thought leaders and investors to bring Applied Silver’s technology innovations to the forefront of sports health”, says Ian Williams, former SF 49ers player, NBC Bay Area Sports Analyst and athlete safety advocate.

“Ian is a terrific addition to the Applied Silver team. He brings a unique and personal perspective to the challenge of infection and its role in athlete safety. He has a tremendous network of professional athletes and sports executives who will help establish SilvaClean as a new standard at all sporting facilities through brand support and financial investments,” said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Executive Chair of Applied Silver.

Ian Williams joins Joanne Pasternack who was appointed to Applied Silver’s Advisory Board in 2018 as an expert in the professional athletics market. Joanne is the Head of Global Impact at ServiceNow and is a seasoned professional sports executive. Joanne brings with her a deep understanding of how athletes can participate in and contribute to mission-driven organizations and advises Applied Silver’s sports market strategies. Prior to ServiceNow, Joanne spent twelve seasons leading philanthropic efforts for professional sports franchises in the NBA (Golden State Warriors) and NFL (San Francisco 49ers).

SilvaClean Infuses Silver Ions into Fabrics Killing Microbes and Providing Lasting (Residual) Protection

SilvaClean employs a smart patented technology platform that infuses textiles with pure silver ions during the laundry rinse cycle, where they bond fabrics to residually kill pathogens, mold and mildew, eliminating odors, helping remove stains and reduce static. SilvaClean chemistry is an EPA-approved laundry additive product enabled by an Internet of Things (IoT) dispensing system that leaves fabrics with residual antimicrobial properties even after laundering (e.g. in storage, during handling and in use).

