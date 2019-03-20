“Additive Manufacturing For The Textile Industry“ To Be Held At KARL MAYER, On April 13, 2019 In Obertshausen

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — March 15, 2019 — The combination of new technologies, such as 3D printing, and the traditional textile sector opens up many opportunities for product development. To explore these possibilities is the aim of the workshop called “Additive manufacturing for the textile industry“. The event took place for the first time in January 2018, it was extremely successful and will now be repeated.

The next workshop will take place on 13th May 2019, which is the day before the start of Techtextil in Frankfurt/Main. In its role as host, the cooperation partner KARL MAYER will again make its premises available to the event. The organizer, the Textile Research Institute Thüringen-Vogtland e. V. (TITV), expects roughly 100 guests. Nine speakers from research and practice will highlight the topic of “Additive manufacturing“ in particular. In this respect, the company ViscoTec Pumpen- und Dosiertechnik GmbH will give a lecture on viscous media of the future, Heraeus Noblelight will present IR emitters, and DFKI will provide a contribution on the subject of “Additive manufacturing of modules and housings for electronic components on textile”. Besides, Pedex GmbH will deliver a speech on materials for filaments for FFF-3D printing.

During the programme accompanying the event, KARL MAYER will present the new premises of its Academy. The company’s own qualification site will only move to the new rooms in April 2019. Moreover, the visitors will have the chance to gain first insights into the manufacturer’s TEXTILE MAKERSPACE. An exhibition with offers from industry and research on additive manufacturing will round off this workshop.

More information about the event under https://www.karlmayer.com/de/additive-fertigung-in-der-textilindustrie/.

You can still send your application to Mrs. Siegl under: b.siegl@titv-greiz.de.

Posted March 20, 2019

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH