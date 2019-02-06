Xaar Celebrates Ground-Breaking Technology Of Its Xaar 5601 Printhead

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — February 6, 2019 — Xaar (www.xaar.com) has celebrated the ground-breaking technologies of its high performance Xaar 5601 printhead in a special event for over 300 of its UK staff. The Xaar 5601, based on the Xaar’s silicon MEMS thin film platform, is the culmination of over eight years of Research & Development. The technology platform represents a major step forward in digital inkjet printing and has created a foundation for Xaar’s thin film printheads of the future.

“Understanding customer and market requirements was key to the development of the Xaar 5601,” comments Ramon Borrell, Chief Technology Officer at Xaar plc. “We wanted to create a new platform with capabilities that we didn’t have at the time. Specifically, we wanted to develop an aqueous printhead, with higher resolution, higher printing speed and higher print quality.

“This meant we needed to start our development with a blank piece of paper; designing every part from the ground up and not being limited by the previous technologies.”

With over 5600 active nozzles, the Xaar 5601 printhead is the first printhead from this new platform, providing an exceptionally high-quality print resolution which is capable of jetting up to nine liters of fluid per hour at a frequency in excess of 100 kHz. In addition, the Xaar 5601 printhead incorporates Xaar’s TF Technology to maximize production uptime, print quality and printhead lifetime, while its unique Z profile makes fitting multiple printheads closely together possible, ensuring an exceptionally compact print zone and reduced cost of ownership.

“Critical to success was the time and effort we put into visiting customers throughout the development program to ensure we captured and delivered solutions to the key OEM and end user pain points, “ says Jason Remnant, Product Line Manager at Xaar.

Feedback since the release of the Xaar 5601 has been overwhelmingly positive. Customers have been impressed by the performance of the Xaar 5601 in terms of the outstanding print quality, its unparalleled usability and the print speeds that it can achieve – up to two meters per second.

“The Xaar 5601 is the culmination of all the R&D teams’ hard work on the new technology platform,” continues Jason. “We’ve invested in a platform that will produce not just one printhead, but a family of printheads and we wanted to recognize the hard work that has gone into the program.”

Commenting on the day, Doug Edwards, CEO of Xaar, said “We are immensely proud of what has been achieved in terms of delivering a completely new technology platform, which we expect to deliver a step-change in inkjet printing. Today was about recognizing this and reinforcing how each person had a role to play. It is a fantastic achievement by everyone at Xaar and demonstrates our leadership in inkjet technology.”

Source: Xaar, plc