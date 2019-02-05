Unifi Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Company, Limited And Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S. (KIPAS)  Enter Into Strategic Agreement

HONG KONG — February 5, 2019 — Unifi Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Company, Limited (UAP) announced today that it has entered into a strategic commercial agreement with Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S. (KIPAS) for the supply of REPREVE® staple fibers into the Republic of Turkey. UAP and KIPAS will leverage the supply infrastructure in Turkey to provide quality, service, speed-to-market and REPREVE-based staple fiber offerings to fabric mills as well as brand and retail partners.

REPREVE, the global leader in branded recycled fiber, is made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles, and is traceable and certified through Unifi’s proprietary U TRUST® verification program. U TRUST is a comprehensive certification program designed to provide REPREVE customers with an increased level of transparency. As part of the U TRUST program, Unifi incorporates FiberPrint®, a proprietary technology that enables the presence and percentage of REPREVE content in finished products to be confirmed and certified.

The agreement will provide customers in Turkey with rapid access to REPREVE spun yarns by utilizing the advanced capabilities of KIPAS. REPREVE staple fibers will be available from KIPAS in a variety of specifications including raw white and dope dyed as well as a range of deniers and staple lengths, allowing for quick access to quality REPREVE spun yarns in Turkey.

“KIPAS is proud to collaborate with UAP to bring REPREVE spun yarn products to Turkey. The REPREVE staple fiber offerings are in line with our own standards for quality and scope of offering, and we feel confident that this cooperation will serve and adequately supply the Turkish market with REPREVE, the certified and traceable recycled polyester staple fiber of choice,” stated Mr. Halit Gumuser, managing director of of Kipas Textiles Inc.

REPREVE polyester staple fiber is used extensively in both blends and 100 percent polyester constructions and can be coupled with performance technologies for enhanced functionality. KIPAS’s investments allow for advanced blending and spinning capabilities including ring, open-end, siro compact, core spun and air jet. With large capacity and flexible production abilities, KIPAS will be able to meet the needs of customers desiring REPREVE spun products across many yarn specifications.

Commenting on the agreement, Hongjun Ning, UAP’s president, said, “We are excited to engage with fabric manufacturers in Turkey, a key market for textile manufacturing, and to support our global brand and retail customers who are making the decision to offer their customers an environmentally-conscious option by incorporating REPREVE® recycled polyester into their products. We look forward to supporting the breadth of products demanded by our customers, as well as offering the quickest supply route through our cooperation with KIPAS.”

Source: Unifi, Inc.