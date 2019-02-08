TRSA 2nd Annual Leadership Summit Welcomes NFL Icon Archie Manning As Keynote Speaker

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — February 8, 2019 — The TRSA 2nd Annual Leadership Summit will be held on June 19 at the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans. This summit will build on last year’s highly successful outing which created opportunities for industry leadership to improve management team relations within participating companies. Scheduled as a pre-event to the Clean Show, industry CEOs/Executives should take this opportunity to recognize their young executives and emerging leaders (a concept critical to retaining talent) and foster collaboration in developing the next generations of top management.

TRSA welcomes keynote speaker and NFL icon Archie Manning, who will bring his unique perspective on leadership and teamwork to summit attendees. Manning is a beloved legend of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, author, and sought-after speaker on leadership and family dynamics. Manning knows the importance of instilling and living by four principles for success: leadership, depending on others, being flexible, and playing the game, and he’s ready to coach you and your team to victory with this fail-proof game plan. Gain a deeper understanding of top traits shared by great leaders such as attitude, work ethic, preparation, and why skills that foster an attitude of teamwork need to be cultivated.

Archie Manning attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where he was the starting quarterback for three seasons, two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection and third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1970. Manning was the second overall pick in the 1971 National Football League (NFL) Draft and played 10 seasons for the New Orleans Saints, earning two Pro Bowl selections and was the NFC Player of the Year in 1978. He has mentored and inspired sons Peyton and Eli Manning, who were top quarterbacks in college and have had award-winning professional level careers with the NFL, with both having been awarded Super Bowl MVP’s. Archie and son Peyton Manning coauthored Manning: A Father, His Sons and A Football Legacy, which follows two generations of this family’s drive to succeed in life and in football. Manning was selected Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council in 2006. He currently serves in public relations and is a popular speaker on leadership, teamwork and motivation.

Glean better tools to connect with those you lead in Connelly Hayward’s workshop, How to Get Buy-in From Those You Lead. Hayward specializes in talent development, organizational development and operational readiness. He works with companies who have an entrepreneurial spirit, are growth-minded and people-focused. You’ll will take home specific tools and methodologies to improve influence, familiarize yourself with communication and behavioral styles to better understand that not everyone interprets things the same way. The summit will close with a facilitated panel of industry leaders who will share their successes and lessons learned on Succession Planning. Learn more about the Leadership Summit and register at www.trsa.org/leadership.

Summit attendees will benefit from attending the TRSA Clean Show Experience in conjunction with the 2019 Clean Show (www.cleanshow.com), June 19-23 in New Orleans, LA. TRSA’s high-value networking and professional development opportunities that make up the Clean Show Experience include the welcome reception, networking breakfasts and lunches and educational sessions in a single advance registration. When you register for the TRSA Clean Show Experience, you will select which of these events to attend.

Leadership Summit attendees will have an opportunity to attend the signature event in the TRSA Clean Show Experience – the opening reception on June 19 – which immediately follows the close of the Summit. One of the most-anticipated and best-attended networking functions of the year for linen, uniform and facility service operators, this is a chance for Summit attendees to relax and network on a grand scale with more than 400 TRSA colleagues. Experience a full immersion into the city known as “The Big Easy” at Mardi Gras World Float Den & Grand Oaks Mansion. At Mardi Gras World Float Den, you’ll get an up-close look at the behind-the-scenes efforts that go in to creating the spectacular parade floats and other New Orleans Mardi Gras traditions. The Grand Oaks Mansion is an awe-inspiring, indoor replica of an antebellum mansion that will transport you back in time for a vintage Louisiana experience, where you’ll enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while enjoying a dramatic view of the Mississippi River.

The TRSA Clean Show Experience continues June 20-23 at the Morial Convention Center with the offering of a variety of networking and educational opportunities developed to connect you with linen, uniform and facility services peers. Get high value-collaboration by enjoying breakfasts and lunches with industry leaders and take advantage of Clean Show Experience professional development sessions that will send you home with tools you can immediately implement in your company.

Bring yourself and other company leaders to TRSA Clean Show Experience and the 2nd Annual Leadership Summit this June. Register today and discover more information on these June events at www.trsa.org/leadership or www.trsa.org/experience. Information about the biennial Clean Show is at www.cleanshow.com.

“Enhancing the skills of our team members is vital to our success as an industry and TRSA’s 2019 professional development opportunities show commitment to industry professionalism and best-management practices. In a highly competitive employment market, developing the industry skills and knowledge needed for success is key to recognizing, rewarding and retaining workers who will be the industry leaders of tomorrow,” said TRSA Chairman Jim Buik, president and owner of the Roscoe Co., Chicago.

Posted February 8, 2019

Source: TRSA