Pindler Expands Exclusive Wanderlust Collection, Releases New Linen Textures And Matelassés 

MOORPARK, Calif. — February 27, 2019 — Pindler, an industry leader and international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, has expanded its exclusive Wanderlust Collection and released two new exclusive collections of matelassés and linen textures.

“We’re pleased to introduce our new linen textures and matelassés to the design market,” said Design Manager, Sarah Williamson. “With the increasing demand for our exclusive Wanderlust Collection, we knew we had to add more color and decorative fabrics to this unique grouping. Our design team always strives to introduce new elements we know interior designers and their clients will love, and I believe we’ve accomplished that with these exciting new patterns.”

Pindler’s new matelassé grouping offers solid and striped patterns, available in six crisp and clean colorways. Woven with a quilted effect that mimics the style of hand-stitched quilts from Marseilles, France, this elegant collection of fabrics is perfect for any casual indoor setting.

Pindler’s newest offering of linen textures is a selection of decorative upholstery fabrics inspired by the colors and warmth of Tuscany, Italy. Rustic, yet refined, these elegant linen blends are woven with earthy colorways that leave behind a statement look with a sense of simplicity.

Recognizing its popularity, Pindler has added more fabrics to its Wanderlust Collection — each made with the combination of vibrant colors and natural tones that give the collection a global appeal. Woven and embellished with natural yarns such as cotton and linen, this collection is contemporized and perfect for creating a bold, beautiful indoor setting.

The exclusive Wanderlust Collection, matelassés, and linen textures are currently available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showroom locations across the country as well as two agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted February 27, 2019

Source: Teijin Group