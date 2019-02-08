Bink Genetically Modifies Bacteria To Grow Non-Toxic Dyes To Disrupt The Multi-Billion Dollar Industrial Coloring Industry

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — February 7, 2019 — Bink, a Latin American startup who recently won TrepCamp’s Global Demo Day, is developing ecological dyes by genetically modifying bacteria, creating a sustainable alternative to the colors produced today by chemical processes. Their solution can be tailored to the needs of the market at a competitive price and could transform the textile, cosmetic and paper industries.

Bink’s main purpose is to reduce the carbon footprint caused by the dyes which contain heavy – metals difficult to filter or dissolute in water systems.

The team developed a technology to grow dyes inside of genetically modified bacteria that can rapidly reproduce at a low cost creating a scalable process to produce eco-friendly dyes. In particular has a competitive advantage in growing the color blue, which is the most expensive to produce today.

On November 10th, 2018 Bink won the Global Demo Day competition at INCmty, the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America. They presented to a panel of international investors who recognized Bink’s solution for their technology and potential impact to transform the industrial coloring industry.

The entrepreneurs have run many successful laboratory tests, and have already contacted companies and laboratories in Colombia and Mexico, and are looking forward to establishing a partnership that would allow them to have a greater impact.

As the winners of TrepCamp Global Demo Day now they have an accelerated journey so they can launch their dyes to the market this year.

Source: Bink