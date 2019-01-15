Two Brands, One Iconic Collaboration: Hunter Fan Company x Pendleton Woolen Mills

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— January 15, 2019 — Hunter Fan Company, the leading manufacturer of ceiling fans, announces their innovative partnership with prominent textiles brand, Pendleton Woolen Mills. Launching in January 2019, the Pendleton® Collection by Hunter® incorporates Pendleton’s Southwestern patterns into a modern yet timeless ceiling fan design that will bring comfort and create a bold statement in homes across the nation. When two trusted brands bring together a passion for quality and more than a century of design expertise, you get the best of both worlds.

The design teams from both brands collaborated to create a unified vision, ensuring that the familiarity of Pendleton’s aesthetic was woven throughout the fan, while Hunter’s trail-blazing designs stand as the backbone and foundation. From the patterns on the reversible blades to the intricate detailing on the fan body, the collection’s unparalleled quality and unique visual elevate the concept of a traditional ceiling fan.

“Through this partnership with another trusted and well-recognized home brand, our goal is to encourage our customers to reimagine what their home could be,” said Hunter CEO, John Alexander. “By utilizing the iconic designs from Pendleton, we aim to inspire our customers to think outside the traditional wheelhouse of fan design and feel empowered to create a space in their home that is not only warm and welcoming but bold and celebrated.”

Industry professionals from all over the world will be the first to see the Pendleton Collection this week at the Lightovation: Dallas International Lighting Show in Dallas Market Center suite # 4331, January 16 – 20. Interior designers, builders and lighting design professionals looking to incorporate a touch of Southwestern décor will find these fans a unique and fresh approach.

From monochromatic tones, to bold reds, the four designs from the collection were created with statement in mind. The fans showcase two body finishes in matte black and silver, and feature four different patterns on their reversible blades; Spider Rock, Canyonlands, Eagle Rock, and Pecos. Retailing at $499, the fans will include an energy-efficient, integrated LED light kit with cased white glass, reversible 3-speed WhisperWind motor, handheld remote, and the Installer’s Choice of a three-position mounting system allowing for standard, angled or low-ceiling mounting.

Posted January 15, 2019

Source: Hunter Fan Company