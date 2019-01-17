TRSA To Host Three Events In Dallas This April

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — January 17, 2019 — TRSA Summits that emphasize effective workforce management, safety and production best practices will be hosted in Dallas during the second week of April. Participants will have a great opportunity to network and share experiences with leaders in the industry while leveraging professional development and travel dollars by taking advantage of TRSA’s multi-registration and early discount offerings for these events:

April 9: TRSA’s 3rd Annual Workforce Management Summit

Back for a third year, this summit continues to gain momentum as a top resource for managers looking to solve challenging human resources and employment concerns in the linen, uniform and facility services industry. This year’s keynote speaker Dick Finnegan, author and CEO, C-Suite Analytics and Finnegan Institute will provide fresh ideas and techniques for reducing high employee turnover and improving employee engagement. Finnegan is the author of the bestseller, The Power of Stay Interviews for Engagement and Retention. General session topics include:

Drug Testing Regulations, Legal Issues & Hiring Strategies in the Legalized Marijuana Era

Transitioning from Doing to Managing

Employee Development and Training

These workshop presentations address skills that all managers need:

How to Conduct Effective Internal Investigations and Assess Credibility

Onboarding: Effectively Connecting People to Your Company Culture

April 10: TRSA’s 8th Annual Safety Summit

Join forces with the largest gathering of those who make laundry industry safety a priority at this one-day event following the Workforce Management Summit. HUB International will provide the keynote presentation on Workplace Violence: Prevention and Intervention. Discover techniques to craft a safety culture and also gain a better understanding of common sources of violence within the organization. General sessions include these hot topics:

Implementing Ergonomics on the Plant Floor

TRSA’s New Safety and Health Certification

Attendees are encouraged to invite a colleague to ensure coverage of all breakout sessions, as follows:

Electrical Safety

Hazard Prevention and Control

How to Build a “Train the Trainer” Program

Prepare, Respond, Recover: Risk Management Essentials to Minimize Business Interruption

Risk Assessment Process for Commercial Laundries

The role of Leadership in Culture Development

New for this year for both the Workforce Management and Safety Summits are facilitated roundtables, a time for summit attendees to participate in group discussions on topics of importance to them.

April 11-12: TRSA’s Production Summit and Plant Tours

TRSA’s twice-yearly Production Summit and Plant Tours program offers two days of sharing and learning processes and management techniques that impact day-to-day operations through an agenda packed with general and breakout sessions and local plant tours. Kevin Ames, Director of Speaking and Training at O.C. Tanner will provide the keynote presentation focusing on fostering a company culture among employees to create effective hiring and retention programs. General sessions cover these topics:

Enhance Business with Smart Phone Apps

Minimizing Workplace Negativity to Boost Production

A panel made up of industry experts will discuss Successful Productivity Improvements.

Production Summit breakout sessions include:

Accident Investigation & Creating Incident Reports

Managing Quality Control

“Old School” Production Meets the Future

Simplify: 5S Methodology in Your Plant

On day two of the Production Summit, you’ll tour these Dallas-area plants:

Brim Laundry Machinery, Hutchins, TX 250,000-sq. ft. plant produces 100+ large-capacity open pocket washer/extractors and tumbler dryers annually



North Texas Healthcare Laundry, Grand Prairie, TX Processes 49 million pounds of healthcare linens annually, using a fully-integrated, automated delivery system of products from soil department through washroom to production floor



Debriefing with plant management personnel and other tour attendees following the tours will allow for comparison of practices and further insight into these efficiently-run plants.

Posted January 17, 2019

Source: TRSA