TRSA To Host Mar. 27-28: 9th Annual Legislative Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – January 14, 2019 – The TRSA 9th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, DC, Mar. 27-28, 2019 is your best opportunity to establish relationships and help educate our nation’s policymakers about the issues that are important to you and your companies. The Conference agenda includes an opening keynote, Hill Day issue briefing, TRSAPAC reception and Industry Awards dinner on the 27th and Hill Day and Congressional Lunch on day two.

New for 2019 is Alliance Partner pricing for this event. As the industry’s primary advocate with federal and state legislators and regulators, TRSA is introducing Alliance Partner pricing for laundry professionals to attend events and programs that have overarching benefit of the linen, uniform and facility service industry and would benefit from broader representation. For more information on Alliance Partner pricing, contact Joe Ricci, jricci@trsa.org

Conference participants will hear from keynote speaker Chris Stirewalt, who will bring a unique perspective and deep understanding of Capitol Hill to his remarks. Stirewalt is the Politics Editor for Fox News Channel and hosts the Fox News Halftime Report.

Pre-Hill Day you’ll also gather with other members of your group to formulate strategy to convey the industry’s positions to policymakers. Strategizing will continue at the TRSAPAC Reception.

Tuesday evening, Mar. 27, a celebration of industry creativity and excellence will come in the form of TRSA’s Industry Awards Dinner. All Operator (laundries) and Associate (suppliers) member companies and their employees are eligible to be nominated for these awards; descriptions and nomination forms (deadline is Friday, Feb. 1) are at www.trsa.org/awards:

Above and Beyond Service

Clean Green Innovation

Company Community Service Award

Diversity Recognition Award

SafeTRSA Safety Excellence

TRSA Service Awards

TRSA Volunteer Leadership Award

TRSA Capitol Hill Day on Wednesday, Mar. 28, attendees will participate in small group meetings organized in advance by TRSA staff. Take this opportunity to engage federal regulators, lawmakers and their staff members to help them better understand and be accountable for their decisions that affect the linen, uniform and facility services industry.

Register by Friday, Feb. 15 to receive early pricing discounts. Operator members from the same company can register and pay for two, which allows a third colleague from their company to come for free.

Posted January 14, 2019

Source: TRSA