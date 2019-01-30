Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA Winter 2019 Edition Concludes Drawing More Than 4,000 Buyers

ATLANTA — January 30, 2019 — Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA Winter 2019 edition closed its doors to another highly successful event, taking place January 21 – 23, 2019 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY. Together, the show connected 330 international suppliers of textiles, trims and accessories, manufacturing and private label development services and finished apparel to a host of industry buyers, designers and experts.

In attendance, collectively, Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA welcomed more than 4,100 qualified buyers spanning the three days. The two shows received attendees from a total of 70 countries, including France, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, South Africa, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Italy, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom and more.

The two events highlight a broad range of textiles with innovative structures, material mixes and a remarkable array of color palettes across 16 product categories. This dual platform offers direct access to impressive color, fabric and trend areas, a strong educational line-up and assortment of industry resources.

Sustainability Spotlight

This season’s SPOTLIGHT theme on sustainability comes with an understanding that fashion’s impact on global carbon emissions, water and chemical pollution is substantial.

“We selected sustainability as our spotlight this year to address the demand and curiousity in the market. It was important to us that we continue to provide a platform that supports the industry, and in this case, highlights the changing landscape”, stated Jennifer Bacon, Texworld USA Show Director. “More and more of our attendees are requesting sustainable textiles and this year we have increased our efforts to place a higher focus on those companies, making it easier for the buyers to locate them.”

More than 10% of suppliers in both events displayed sustainable materials or certifications emphasizing their reduced environmental impact in their production and processing.

This edition, the show strengthened its commitment to sustainability through its recycled and repurposed bags. Created from previous edition’s vinyl banners and promotional material, Texworld USA in conjunction with RESTORE Clothing and CaseNYC, produced nearly a thousand bags. See how it all came together.

Leading the way, the Lenzing Pavilion hit the show floor with 25 exhibitors showing sustainable fibers in a range of product categories. From cotton and functional fabrics to knits and lace, Lenzing Pavilion exhibitors showcased the best use of sustainable materials in TENCEL® and Lenzing Modal®.

Texworld‘s educational seminar series, organized by Lenzing Fibers, featured sessions hosted by a curated panels of industry experts who discussed the changing global landscape, sustainable solutions and the trend forecasting. Speakers included Texworld Art Directors, MintModa and the Global Purchasing Companies.

Overflowing into the aisles, the Textile Talks section of the show floor was full with thought-provoking, interactive discussions. Topics included sustainable practices, fashion entrepreneurship, textile dyeing innovation and technology.

These guided tours opened the opportunity for attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts and gain a more detailed insight on various exhibitors relevant to their businesses. It also created a more informal forum for questions and interaction.

Resource Row leads the way

Taking a walk down Resource Row led attendees to a multitude of companies sharing their industry tools including trend consultants, fabric recycling companies, technology, fashion consulting, creative learning, workshops, networking and more.

“We are thrilled about the inclusion of sustainability into the Texworld USA’s programming. Resource Row was a wonderful curation of many globally recognized, change-making organizations who are making a measure impact on the fashion industry”, stated Patrick Duffy, Founder of Global Fashion Exchange. “Being able to meet them all in one place is an incredible opportunity, make lasting relationships and learning how to integrate sustainability into your brand or organization.”

Local Loft provides new solutions

Connecting buyers with local apparel factories, contractors and services, Local Loft was created in response to attendees seeking domestic and locally-sourced production facilities. Highlighted companies included AGH Trimsource, In Vogue Studios, MCM and USA Beading.

Trend Showcase brings new vision

Texworld’s USA Trend Showcase curated by Texworld’s Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud hit the show floor with a unique and creative flair, showcasing their vision and expertise for the upcoming season. Excitement flourished as attendees viewed the featured fabrics from select companies exhibiting at the show as well as the inspiration behind the vision: At the Source. Visitors also had the opportunity to preview the newest colors and textile offerings for the Spring/Summer 2019/20 season.

Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA will be joined with Home Textile Sourcing for the Summer 2019 edition this July 22 – 24 at the Javits Convention Center in New York, NY.

Source: Messe Frankfurt