Stäubli Enjoys Success At Domotex 2019

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — January 25, 2019 — Stäubli, with its product line Schönherr carpet systems participated in this year’s Domotex in Hanover. The welcoming booth in Hall 6 underlined the proximity of the company to its customers and allowed to present latest carpet samples woven on ALPHA 500 carpet weaving systems. “Our existing and prospective customers were keen on discovering innovative weaving structures that can be realized on our machines. At the same time, the flexibility and versatility of our weaving systems for most economic weaving operations were appreciated. Alpha 500 weavers are ready for future trends in carpet production” says Mr Fritz Legler, the new sales and marketing manager of the product line Schönherr.

Outdoor carpets and versatile rugs with fascinating designs based on exclusive and innovating binding technologies gave visitors an overview on the vast possibilities offered by Stäubli. Creating unique designer rugs economically on the 5.3m wide ALPHA 500 UNIVERSAL or entering into new carpet business fields with economically produced wall to wall carpets, in flat, pile or loop style, everything is possible when opting for the ALPHA Series.

The new MAGIC WEFT EFFECT Duo for vintage carpets was one of the highlights. This new binding technology offers even more flexibility for carpet designers in the creation of realistically “used-looking areas” on vintage rugs.

Domotex 2019 has been a great opportunity to show the strength of Stäubli to existing and prospective customers – many high level talks with decision makers were held during the exhibition. Relationships were rekindled – the new management team of Stäubli`s Schönherr Carpet Weaving System is building confidence in the market. A successful participation in this year`s Domotex is a clear sign for many future opportunities. “We very much thank our customers for their confidence and trust in us” summarizes Fritz Legler.

Posted January 25, 2019

Source: Stäubli