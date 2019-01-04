Sensient Inks Announces New Turkish Distrubtion Partner

MORGES, Switzerland — December, 2018 — Sensient Imaging Technologies, a leading developer and manufacturer of digital inks, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Spot Uluslararasi Tekstil for the Turkish market. Founded in 1991 and based in Istanbul, Spot Uluslararasi Tekstil will help promote Sensient’s range of high quality digital textile inks throughout Turkey.

“Spot Uluslararasi Tekstil is an experienced partner with a strong reputation for quality and service that matches the values of Sensient and the professional service and commitment we expect for our clients,” notes Jerome Jeanneret, Managing Director of Sensient Inks Europe. “We believe that this appointment will make Sensient a leading provider of digital textile inks for the Turkish markets and allow existing and new customers to truly experience the quality of Sensient.”

In addition to its agreement with Spot Uluslararasi Tekstil, Sensient will maintain its direct supply of products to strategic partners and has appointed a Turkish sales manager to ensure the very best communication and service to all of its customers.

“We recognize the importance of the Turkish market as a center of excellence in textile printing with strong growth potential,” observes Mike Geraghty, President of Sensient Colors. “By adding local management and a quality-focused distributor to launch our new ranges of innovative inks, we are demonstrating Sensient’s commitment to the success of our customers in Turkey.”

Posted January 4, 2019

Source: Sensient Imaging Technologies