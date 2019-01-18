Over 300 Tarkett Employees Volunteer During National Sales Meeting

SOLON, Ohio— January 16, 2019 — Tarkett, a worldwide in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced its North American sales and marketing teams donated their time during their 2019 Sales Meeting to work with three Orlando, FL non-profit organizations. This volunteer effort was made possible through Tarkett Cares, a key component of the company’s corporate social responsibility program.

More than 300 Tarkett employees had the opportunity to work with one of three Orlando area non-profit organizations on January 16, 2019, assisting in the preparation of items to support the agencies’ programs. The company-sponsored community service program provided assistance to the following agencies:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Employees built bunk beds for children in need.

A Gift for Teaching: Employees assembled school supply bags for children who cannot afford to purchase them.

Soldiers Angels: Employees assembled hygiene kits and lunch boxes and made blankets for soldiers and veterans.

In total, Tarkett volunteers completed the assembly of 225 food boxes, 350 hygiene kits, 50 blankets, 40 bunk beds and 400 school supply backpacks.

“Because of your recent participation in our Kits For Kids program, you provided students with 3,600 supplies worth more than $4,200. This means 400 more students don’t have to go without a pencil or some of the other basic supplies needed each day,” stated Angela L. Garcia, Assistant Director of Community Outreach for A Gift For Teaching.

In the words of an Orange County teacher, “The supplies help so many kids who might go without, and helps me to create more engaging projects for my students, which I would otherwise be unable to do due to lack of money for supplies.”

“Tarkett is committed to corporate social responsibility, and our North America team takes that commitment to heart,” said Jeff Fenwick, Chief Operating Officer, Tarkett North America. “We’re pleased to be able to share our time and talents to help improve the quality of life for families in the Orlando area. This is our way of saying thank you and honoring the city for the hospitality we’ve been shown during our 2019 Tarkett North America sales meeting.”

Posted January 18, 2019

Source: Tarkett