Miwon Specialty Chemical is locating new operations in Richland County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 18, 2019 — Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. USA, a specialty chemical manufacturer of raw materials and subsidiary of Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., today announced plans to locate new production operations in Richland County. The company’s $19.5 million investment is projected to create 25 new jobs.

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., based in South Korea, is a global company with manufacturing plants in South Korea and Spain, as well as research and development centers in Austria, China, South Korea and the United States. Miwon began serving the ultraviolet and electron beam (UV/EB) markets in 1983. The company produces and supplies raw materials for eco-friendly UV/EB curing systems that are utilized in a variety of applications, including in high-quality inks for food packaging; in special coatings for wood, plastic and metal; and in adhesives for DVD/Blu-ray discs and mobile phones.

Miwon Specialty Chemical’s new, 65,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 1700 Longwood Road in Columbia, S.C. and is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2020.

“As the leader in energy curing raw materials, Miwon demonstrates its commitment to enhancing its global presence by supporting the U.S. market with local production. This new plant is Miwon’s first manufacturing facility in the United States that is designated to support the growth of domestic customers, many of whom are located in the southeastern part of the country. We are proud to locate in South Carolina, and particularly in Richland County, which offers a business-friendly atmosphere and strong workforce with positive attitudes that are the core of a healthy business.” –Miwon Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd. Chairman H.W. Kim

“We’re proud to welcome Miwon Specialty Chemical to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in the Midlands. With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that Miwon Specialty Chemical will have the tools necessary for success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“In 25 years, South Carolina has gone from being a textile, tobacco and tourism state to a state that can engage in complex, advanced manufacturing. Miwon Specialty Chemical’s new, state-of-the-art production facility shows the world South Carolina’s reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse is well-earned.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We welcome Miwon Specialty Chemical to Richland County. This new production operation and the 25 jobs it will bring build on our success in growing our manufacturing sector and strengthening our economy.” –Richland County Economic Development Committee Chairman Paul Livingston

Posted January 21, 2019

Source: Miwon Specialty Chemical