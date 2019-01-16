Microban Technologies Earn Bluesign Approval: Technologies Scentry Revive And AEGIS Earn Industry Standard

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — January 16, 2019 — Microban® International, Ltd., the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control and prevention technology, received bluesign® approval, an industry standard that ensures antimicrobial products are sustainable and safe for the environment, for two technologies, including Scentry Revive BC300A and BC300B and Aegis AEM5772-5, AEM5700 and FU5700.

These additions bring the Microban bluesign approved portfolio to a total of 10 antimicrobial and odor control solutions. Scentry Revive, a patent-pending odor capture platform, launced globally in April 2018. AEGIS has been an industry-leading antimicrobial solution for more than 30 years.

“Earning the bluesign® approval for these technologies is a testament to our commitment to not only sustainability; but to providing our partners with the upmost industry standards in conserving valuable resources, minimizing environmental impacts and more, while maintaining the level of antimicrobial fabric performance we’re known for,” said Brian Aylward, senior director of Microban Global Textiles. “We will continue to work toward obtaining bluesign approval for our complete textile portfolio and to offer our partners a full suite of solutions that are sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

The bluesign system is the solution for sustainable textile production, eliminating harmful substances from the beginning of the manufacturing process, setting standards for environmentally friendly and safe production.

Microban received bluesign approval on its ZPTech® Z06 technology, a wide-spectrum antimicrobial for textiles that helps prevent and control odor and Scentry® BC100 and BC200 technology, an odor capture treatment for textiles in 2016. AEGIS 5772, an antimicrobial solution widely used globally in textiles, particularly home textiles, received bluesign approval in February 2018.

The bluesign system unites partners in the textile industry worldwide through managing natural resources responsibly, reducing water and air emissions, improving waste water treatment and generally reducing its ecological footprint. Microban has been a bluesign partner since 2014.

Posted January 16, 2019

Source: Microban® International, Ltd.