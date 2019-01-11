MagnaColours® Looking Forward To ISS Long Beach 2019

BARNSLEY, England — January 11, 2019 — Manufacturers of cutting-edge water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® are delighted to announce that they will be exhibiting once again at ISS Long Beach in 2019. The exhibition, which will take place from 18th to 20st of January, brings together industry-leading brands, screen-printers, distributors and manufacturers.

MagnaColours® will be demonstrating an exciting selection of inks from their innovative product range with live printing demonstrations on the stand throughout the exhibition. Alongside a range a collection of new product launches, MagnaColours® will be announcing the launch of a brand-new initiative that highlights their commitment to sustainability and the health of world’s oceans.

The MagnaColours® BluePrint campaign will be introduced at the show, a corporate sustainability partnership between Magna and ocean conservation charity Just One Ocean. Magna’s support and donations to the charity support valuable research into pollution, the threat of microplastics to wildlife and human health and how industry can work towards cleaner oceans. The aim of the project is to raise awareness of global ocean pollution and the impact of unsustainable manufacturing processes from the garment industry.

Live screen printing will also be a major feature of Magna’s presence at ISS Long Beach 2019 with a complicated sportswear design on show, printed with the revolutionary MagnaPrint® Edge, that stays wet on the screen but dries instantly on fabric allowing screen printers to print up to four colours in sequence without requiring flash units. Alongside Edge, Magna will be showcasing their popular metallic- effect ink MagnaPrint® Bling and impressive 3D puff ink MagnaPrint® Expanding HT, all of which will be printed on polyester t-shirts to demonstrate the high performance of their water-based inks.

Helen Parry, Managing Director at Magna said: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors both old and new to our booth at ISS Long Beach 2019. It’s a fantastic opportunity for Magna to showcase our innovative product range and highlight just what water-based inks are capable of. We’re excited to introduce the brand-new BluePrint campaign to the industry which, alongside the GNA® compliance standard, demonstrates our commitment to sustainability. We’re also looking forward to launching brand new water-based inks, including our Digital Fusion Range for the latest digital squeegee systems, and new special effect inks including MagnaPrint® Fade Out, which achieves a vintage-effect look over time, and MagnaPrint® Wet Reveal, which ingeniously disappears when wet to reveal printed areas beneath. This is set to be our most exciting year at ISS yet!”

MagnaColours® strives to provide environmentally friendly water-based alternatives to widely used toxic inks traditionally used in the screen-printing industry. At last year’s ISS event, MagnaColours® launched their Make The Switch programme, which provides a step by step guide for printers to switch their production from harmful plastisol inks to sustainable MagnaPrint® water-based alternatives.

MagnaColours® will be exhibiting at booth #2009 at the ISS Long Beach 2019 exhibition from 18 – 20 January.

Posted January 11, 2019

Source: MagnaColours®