International Textile Group Becomes Elevate Textiles Following Integration With American & Efird 

CHARLOTTE, NC — January 22, 2019 — International Textile Group (ITG) announced today the launch of a new name and corporate identity, Elevate Textiles, Inc. (“Elevate”). The new company replaces ITG as the parent company of American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components, creating a portfolio of leading global brands that provide innovative solutions and premium textile products throughout the world. Elevate Textiles was born out of the integration of A&E and ITG last year under the leadership of Platinum Equity, which acquired ITG in 2016 and American & Efird in 2018.

Elevate Textiles services 25,000 customers in over 100 countries and across six continents via a global footprint that includes 37 facilities and over 15,000 employees, representing a textile company without parallel in the industry. Our combined company offers customers an unprecedented breadth of textile products and solutions ranging from performance-driven and specialty apparel fabrics, high quality denims, advanced technical fabrics, and premium industrial and consumer sewing threads.

The new parent company will establish its global headquarters in Charlotte, NC. Current offices in Greensboro, NC and Mount Holly, NC will remain as divisional headquarters for the respective fabrics and threads portfolio brands.

Elevate Textiles offers a new, innovative approach to the textiles sector, providing both premium fabric and thread solutions globally. As a consolidated platform, Elevate Textiles will continue to focus on operational excellence, safety, and environmental sustainability, with an integrated approach to supply chain, R&D, and procurement. Elevate Textiles is committed to growth through customer collaboration, innovative product development, and delivery of premium, mission-critical textile solutions globally.

Elevate Textiles

With a global array of premium fabric and thread solutions focused on innovation, sustainability and quality craftsmanship, Elevate Textiles provides products that surround us every day and in all facets of life. We offer advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions across vast industries including fashion and functional apparel, footwear, military, fire, medical, athletic, automotive, aerospace, outdoor, and other specialty sectors. Elevate Textiles is committed to delivering solutions that protect and enhance our lives through its global manufacturing platform that includes 37 facilities and over 15,000 employees. Elevate Textiles, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, offers distinguished global textile brands including American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components.

Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 23 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.

Posted January 22, 2019

Source: Elevate Textiles Inc.