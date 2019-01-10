HomTex, Inc. Acquires The Original And First Southern Apparel Brand, Southern Proper®

ATLANTA, Ga — January 9, 2019 — HomTex Incorporated, the Alabama based global textile, apparel, and home goods leader has announced the acquisition of Southern Proper®. By tying together the innovative and exceptional quality that the HomTex family of brands is known for, along with the tried and true marketing and authenticity of the Southern Proper brand, this strategic move will create a lifestyle brand engine for producing unique consumer goods across the home and apparel markets both domestically and abroad.

With the acquisition of the brand, the HomTex leadership will work with the Southern Proper team to enhance and build superior product quality, expand categories and fuel growth beyond its current footprint. Founder and CEO, Emmie Howard will continue to lead these efforts for Southern Proper and collaborate with the HomTex vision to create a family of truly exceptional labels within their family of brands.

“This strategic acquisition of Southern Proper® not only aligns two great entrepreneurial efforts, but enhances the overall strength of our heritage of HomTex as an industry leader.” said Jeremy Wootten, President and CFO of HomTex, Inc. “We are pleased to have such a complementary brand in our repertoire and expand our consumer base.”

Jerry Wootten, Founder and CEO of HomTex added, “We have been making products for 30 years that actually make people’s lives better. With our products, consumers sleep better, feel better and now we are pleased to announce they can dress better too”.

Southern Proper and HomTex will be launching several product expansions in 2019 including Southern Proper for the Home.

Source: HomTex, Inc.