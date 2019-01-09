Epson Certified Solution Center Now Open At Grimco In Los Angeles

LONG BEACH, Calif. — January 9, 2019 — Epson today announced Grimco in Los Angeles has opened its Epson Certified Solution Center. The operational solution center showcases the comprehensive portfolio of Epson professional signage, textile and photographic print solutions, allowing Grimco to provide its customers the opportunity to view creative print applications, engage with product experts, participate in demonstrations, and run test prints using their own files.

“We are excited to partner with Grimco and offer this new solution center for the local print services community,” said John Meyer, manager, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. “Leveraging decades of expertise and experience in advanced print technologies, Epson is committed to providing customers with the best solutions that exceed customer expectations resulting in increased profit for the print service provider.”

This new Epson Certified Solution Center is located at Grimco’s offices in Long Beach, Calif, in the Los Angeles area. It will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Full suite of SureColor® production equipment

Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

“Having the Epson Solution Center in our Los Angeles location has provided a unique and positive experience for our customers,” said John Schmuecker, senior director of hardware, Grimco, Inc. “It’s not every day that customers have the opportunity to talk to product experts and run test prints of their own files before making such an influential purchase for their business. We look forward to continuing to partner with Epson to provide our customers the best service and hardware to help their business thrive.”

Source: Epson America, Inc.