DuPont Advanced Printing Highlights “The Color Of Things To Come” At ISS Show

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 16, 2019 — DuPont Advanced Printing (DuPont) will highlight its innovative digital ink offerings for textile printing during the ISS show in Long Beach, California, from Jan. 18-20, 2019. As part of the show, the team will showcase its recently launched brand campaign “The Color of Things to Come,” including the new website for textile inks: artistritextile.dupont.com.

Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations resulting in highly innovative digital inks for inkjet printing. From the brightest and richest colors to custom formulations, Artistri® provides color consistency across production runs and over time. With a 25-year history in technology and innovation, DuPont™ Artistri® delivers a comprehensive portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life.

At the show, DuPont will showcase its DuPont™ Artistri® Brite Direct to Garment (DTG) ink and pretreatment portfolio. This includes the recently launched Artistri® Brite P5003 pretreatment for application onto dark colored cotton t-shirts that enable efficient and consistent printing combined with bright, wash resistant color prints. Artistri® Brite P5010 is developed for use with white cotton and polyester shirts and both offer improved wash fastness, white ink setup productivity and excellent tunnel dry and heat press performance.

DuPont also will feature pigment ink offerings for both DTG and roll-to-roll (RTR) printing, including a color expansion to the Artistri® Brite P6000 series for mid-viscosity printheads adding red, orange and green. DuPont™ Artistri® Xite RTR pigment ink offerings range from low to high viscosity for compatibility with all major printheads. Visitors to the booth will be able to view print samples showcasing different ink applications on various substrates.

“We are excited about offering such a broad portfolio of pigment inks and pretreatments to our customers, allowing them to expand solutions to the more environmentally friendly digital printing for the textile market. Our recent Artistri® Brite P6000 DTG ink set gamut expansion and a sneak peek at our newest dark polyester DTG offering are just two examples of our ongoing innovations to support this important and fast-growing market,” said Eric Beyeler, Global Marketing Manager – Digital Printing.

Posted January 16, 2019

Source: DuPont Advanced Printing (DuPont)