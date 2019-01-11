DPW Holdings, Inc. Reports Progress On Corporate Realignment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — January 10, 2019 — DPW Holdings, Inc. a diversified holding company (the “Company”) announced today that it has completed establishing DPW Financial Group, Inc. and DPW Technologies Group, Inc., both Delaware corporations, as previously announced on November 6, 2018. DPW anticipates aggregating all reporting by its subsidiaries and business units through these two new subsidiaries, starting as early as the first quarter of 2019. This realignment will set the stage for other initiatives by the Company in 2019 and beyond.

Organizational Structure

DPW will own 100% of these two groups:

DPW Technology Group, Inc. will focus on advanced technology, design, power solutions and manufacturing businesses in defense, aerospace, telecom, medical, and textiles and will include Coolisys Technologies, Inc., Digital Power Corporation, Microphase Corporation, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd, Digital Power Limited, and Power-Plus Technical Distributors, LLC. Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III will serve as the interim CEO, and William B. Horne as the new subsidiary’s CFO. DPW Technology Group intends to hire a Chief Executive Officer to provide leadership during the IPO and to develop and execute future growth strategies.

DPW Financial Group, Inc. will focus on lending, cryptocurrency mining, hospitality, and real estate and includes Digital Power Lending, LLC, IAM, LLC and Super Crypto Mining, Inc. Darren Magot will serve as the CEO and Kenneth S. Cragun as the CFO.

The officers of DPW will remain the same: CEO Milton “Todd” Ault, III, CFO William B. Horne, and CAO Kenneth S. Cragun. DPW anticipates that the corporate restructuring will enable it to leverage more efficiently its sustainable assets, including making additional strategic investments.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary.

