DOMOTEX USA 2019 Partners With Emily Morrow Home To Host Designer Panel Discussion And Lunch On Friday, March 1

CHICAGO – January 14, 2019 – Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of DOMOTEX USA, today announced that it has partnered with Emily Morrow Home to host a designer panel and lunch during the inaugural floor covering trade show’s breakout sessions from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. on March 1, 2019. As a member of DOMOTEX USA’s advisory board, Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder of Emily Morrow Home, has been active in attracting designers to the new show. The panel discussion was spurred by Finkell’s passionate involvement with the interior design community, along with the success of her company’s 2018 designer event. To register for the panel and lunch, go to https://domotexusa.com/reg/.

“It is a privilege to partner with DOMOTEX USA to host our designer panel event,” said Finkell. “This exciting, brand new floor covering trade show is the perfect venue for bringing leading designers together to share how emerging trends are impacting the flooring industry,” she added.

The theme of the event, Design is a Journey, is reflective of Finkell’s recent travels to Africa and the ever-evolving importance of designers in the advancement of residential and commercial interiors. As moderator of the panel, Finkell will lead discussions that address the changing landscape of interior design and the role of designers in the new millennial age. Insights on current and future trends will also be shared, with topics going beyond color, material and style to include macro trends like urbanization and visualization technology. Attending retailers will have the opportunity to ask questions and network with panel designers, including Mark Woodman of Mark Woodman Design + Color, LLC, Brownlee Currey of Currey & Company, Loretta Willis of Loretta’s Interior Design, LLC, and Mollie Surratt of Mollie Surratt Marketing and Interiors.

“The interior design profession is poised for continued growth; however, there is a greater need for retailers to support their designer clients, who are instrumental in bringing repeat business to their stores,” added Finkell.

“This panel will provide actionable insights on the issues important to those in this profession and the opportunities they have to grow their designer business,” said Donna Busse, show director of DOMOTEX USA at Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA).

In addition to hosting the event, Emily Morrow Home is exhibiting at DOMOTEX USA 2019. The company will launch an adventurous collection of luxury hardwoods inspired by Finkell’s journey across Africa and the spectacular images she captured of the great Wildebeest migration and the continent’s magnificent landscape.

Posted January 14, 2019

Source: DOMOTEX USA