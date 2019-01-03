Crypton Expands To Europe: U.S. Performance Fabric Provider To Debut At Heimtextil

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — January 2, 2019— Crypton®, a provider of performance fabric technologies in the contract design and residential home furnishings markets, has announced that it is entering the European market. Crypton Europe will launch at the Heimtextil trade show in Frankfurt January 8 – 14, 2019, in Hall 4, Floor 2, Stand D74.

“We see expansion into Europe as a natural fit. One with tremendous potential as we embark on bringing Crypton to important emerging global markets,” says Lance Keziah, CEO of Crypton. “We have long been evaluating Europe as a growth platform and have spent considerable R&D efforts to provide best in class performance that meets the stringent European test requirements. We’re excited to enter the market and look forward to Heimtextil-Frankfurt.”

Crypton fabrics, for both the residential and contract markets, will be made in Europe and warehoused in Belgium. They will be affiliating with carefully selected fabric production facilities and brands for distribution of Crypton performance textiles throughout Europe.

Crypton introduces the European design community to an entirely new category that offers broad new possibilities. One of beautifully designed performance fabrics that resist spills, stains, and odors permanently while being people- and planet-friendly. And unlike anything else in Europe, Crypton fabrics are engineered with an integrated barrier that prevents liquid stains from penetrating to the cushion, resists flame spread, and maintains fabric flexibility. In addition, Crypton offers:

25 years of trusted performance in the US

Greenguard Gold certified to the most stringent indoor air quality standards

Extends the life of furniture by 5-7 years longer than traditional fabrics, offering a tremendous reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption

The expansion into Europe is spearheaded by Hardy Sullivan, Executive Vice President, who is overseeing this initiative and all of Crypton’s international operations. Sullivan is supported by Guy Parmentier, Vice President of International Sales for Crypton. “There is great opportunity for our performance fabrics in Europe.,” says Sullivan. “There’s nothing quite like Crypton, and it satisfies the growing demand in certain sectors; specifically, hospitality and healthcare, for a high performing textile that meets key Fire Rating (FR) standards for European upholstery.”

“We look forward to connecting with prospective European distributors, mills, and jobbers, as well as dialoguing with designers and specifiers,” says Guy Parmentier, VP of International Sales for Crypton. “To introducing them to freedom to use warm, inviting fabrics in areas where formerly their only options were to use a vinyl or very stiff fabric. Given how soft, textural and on-trend our textiles are, designers are astonished when they see Crypton’s amazing performance demonstrations and discover its strength and durability.”

Thanks to its many patented technologies and first-to-market innovations, the 25-year-old company is the most specified brand of indoor performance fabric for the hospitality, institutional and healthcare markets in the United States for over two decades. Crypton has demonstrated success across other categories as well, with millions of yards of its spill, stain and odor resistant fabrics installed in residential, transportation, retail and workplace designs throughout the United States as well as in homes, hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, hospitals and elder care facilities. Crypton will be distributed primarily through contract and residential distributors serving the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential marketplaces.

Posted January 3, 2019

Source: The Crypton Companies