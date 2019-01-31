Carlin X Archroma Collaboration At Premiere Vision Paris With Shared Booth And Sneak Preview At FW 2021 Color Trends

REINACH, Switzerland — January 31, 2019 — Archroma, a global supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, and Carlin, the trend office who pioneered trend forecasting back in 1947, are heading together to Premiere Vision Paris, where they share a booth fully dedicated to color creativity, inspiration and performance.

Carlin is well known in France and abroad for its “trend-oriented” expertise from brand strategy and collection design, to color creation and trend forecasting. Carlin serves famous brands in the fashion, cosmetic or sportswear industry, such as GAP, Empreinte, Byredo, Birchbox, or Samsung.

Carlin x Archroma collaboration

Archroma launched the ‘Color Atlas by Archroma®’ in 2016, a unique tool dedicated to providing fashion designers and stylists with off-the-shelf color inspiration that can be implemented in production with just a few clicks.

The Color Atlas contains 4,320 colors on cotton poplin, and online, almost double compared to similar tools available to textile and fashion specialists. More brands are turning to the Color Atlas and Archroma for color creation and implementation, such as American Eagle Outfitters, Athleta, Express, and Lands’ End.

Archroma and Carlin started their collaboration in July 2018. Carlin is using the color references of the Color Atlas during its color workshops throughout France, as well as in its 20 yearly publications.

At Premiere Vision, Archroma and Carlin will be together in one exhibition space, allowing visitors to enjoy a full consultation from color trends to color inspiration to color implementation from the first mood board all the way into production.

Sneak preview at FW2021 color trends

At the booth, Carlin will present its trend books for the Fall-Winter 2021.

The IMPULSE FW2021 trend book presents Carlin’s four main themes for Fall-Winter 2021: “INSOLENCE”, “TECH-CARE”, “LAND” and “ALPHA”, with a detailed and inspiring macrosocial decoding and several creative leads for each of the themes.

The teams at Carlin and Archroma developed a crush on “INSOLENCE” and decided to make it the inspiration of their shared booth, with its bold red, green and blue colors.

Visitors will be able to experience the theme through the booth design and through an exclusive series of short presentations at the booth for a sneak preview at the color trends under “INSOLENCE”.

AGENDA: TREND SNEAK PREVIEW BY CARLIN X ARCHROMA

12 February 2019 @11am

13 February 2019 @14pm

14 February 2019 @11am

At Hall 6, Booth 6N10/6P9 & 6N12/6P11

Closing the loop from forecast to insight, visitors at the booth will also have the opportunity to check which colors are currently trending in the textile industry, with Archroma’s “TRENDING NOW” booklet. The “TRENDING NOW” booklet compiles the top 10 selling colors of Color Atlas references that are currently being selected and in-use.

Sustainability, from trend to reality

Visitors at the booth will also be able to explore Carlin’s take on “naturality & ethics” under its other theme, “LAND”, with Archroma’s most recent color innovations such as the aniline-free* Denisol Pure Indigo dyes for denim, and EarthColors®, a range of traceable dyes made from agricultural or herbal waste such as nutshells or rosemary leaves.

“From the color inspiration to color management expertise, our Carlin x Archroma collaboration is unique in that it allows the color dreams of designers and stylists to come to life uncompromised into the collection they bring to the shops”, Edouard Keller, Head of International Sales, comments.

“We are amazed to see how Carlin’s forecasts and Archroma’s color solutions are in total synergy”, adds Chris Hipps, Global Director of Archroma Color Management Services. “Whilst Carlin nurtures the creativity of designers and stylists with color inspiration and insights; we at Archroma offer creatives a vast selection of colors that can be used for the production of textiles and garments in the Archroma Way: Safe, efficient and enhanced. Because it’s our nature.”

* Below limits of detection

Denisol® and EarthColors® are trademarks of Archroma registered in many countries.

© 2019 Archroma

Posted January 31, 2019

Source: Archroma