Azon Matrix R Industrial Platform Now With Ricoh Gen5 Print Heads For More Productivity

ZAGREB, Croatia — January 23, 2019 — Azonprinter, a worldwide manufacturer of digital inkjet solutions takes a new direction with its Azon Matrix industrial solutions and welcomes new addition, Azon Matrix R platform based on Ricoh Gen5 print heads.

Azon Matrix R industrial series offers flat-bad UV-LED inkjet printing solutions with optional bed sizes of 800 mm x 1600 mm / 1600 mm x 2500/3200 mm. Azon Matrix R platform will be able to print on to substrates up to 25cm in height and is capable of handling heavy materials up to 100 kg for indoor, outdoor and industrial applications. Azon Matrix R series extends productivity and creativity by printing directly onto any type of material such as ABS, polycarbonate, TPU, PVC, wood, stone, glass, canvas, ceramic, aluminum and additionally covering ADA and Braille 3D printing and print on cylindrical objects. The latest version of the print head comes with 4 channels and 4 colors due to its 4-row construction choice with 1 200 nozzles per color and full greyscale which enables printing speeds up to 25,8 sqm/hr. Designed for 100 billion actuations per nozzle, the Gen5 is designed to last.

Along with new Gen5 print heads, full-featured Azon RIP software and flex, Phthalate free ink with EN 71-3 certificate ensures quality print and safe use on various applications coming from children furniture and toy industry and in overall the lowest running ink cost per 1sqm. The versatility of white ink as a base for high-density CMYK layer delivers unusual and creative textures on all materials. Azon Matrix R series supports sign makers, printing houses, commercial customers, gift stores, photographers and enters new business areas with a diversified approach for future market demands in home décor, interior design, graphics industry and in overall to all industrial applications.

With live demonstrations, visitors will have a chance to see innovative printing solutions on a broad range of substrates with exceptional output quality which stand out from the well-known frames in signage and graphics industry and expands into wide industrial areas like home decor, interior design, leather, and toy industry.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Azonprinter