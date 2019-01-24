Applied DNA Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Sun Chemical Supply Company To Bring CertainT® Authentication Platform To Textile Manufacturers In Asia

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — January 24, 2019 — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (Applied DNA), announced today the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sun Chemical Supply Co. of Taiwan. Under the terms of the MOU, Sun Chemical Supply will serve as a distributor of the CertainT platform in the heart of Asia’s textiles industry. Established for more than 60 years as a chemicals, synthetic materials and equipment distributor in China, Taiwan and Vietnam, Sun Chemical Supply will provide deep industry knowledge, infrastructure and client base to expand Applied DNA’s reach to service its currently commercialized business and further build its pipeline. The MOU is expected to be followed by a definitive agreement.

The multi-dimensional, non-exclusive strategic alliance outlined in the MOU will also enable Sun Chemical Supply to provide value-added services, such as marketing, product stocking and customization, in-field testing, deployment and training. The ability to provide these services locally is imperative to Applied DNA’s commercial and prospective customer base currently manufacturing CertainT authenticated home textiles in China. At the same time, Sun Chemical Supply’s Asia customer base represents additional textiles verticals whose profiles make them strong candidates for adopting the CertainT authentication platform to differentiate and protect brands and supply chains with manufacturing locations in Asia.

Sun Chemical Supply offers 9 locations and 59 staff in Asia with highly-trained professionals in chemical analysis, innovative solutions, end-to-end manufacturing processes and equipment. Its product portfolio is complementary to Applied DNA’s, drawing synergy in customer solution sets for selling, marketing, and installing. For example, Sun Chemical Supply distributes finishing treatments, chemicals and oils used in textile manufacture that may act as efficient carriers for Applied DNA’s SigNature® T molecular tags. Sun Chemical Supply distributes textiles manufacturing equipment which could be adapted for use in delivering SigNature T tags.

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA, said: “We are pleased to take these first steps toward a formal relationship with Sun Chemical Supply to facilitate our reach to Asian manufacturers that are central to many textile supply chains. Sun Chemical Supply is a leader in its field and we believe our collaboration will drive additional adoption of our physical traceability solutions in the global textiles markets.”

David Lai, chairman and CEO of the Sun Chemical Supply, said: “Asian countries play a key role in global textile supply chains, and we are excited to deploy Applied DNA’s CertainT platform to protect our industries and consumers with reliable authentication and traceability solutions.”

Wayne Buchen, vice president of Strategic Sales for Textiles at Applied DNA Sciences, added: “Partnering with Sun Chemical Supply enables us to drive adoption of our CertainT platform throughout the global textile supply chain, beginning at its origin in Asia. We believe that a CertainT-certified supply chain elevates customers’ brands and products by establishing the transparency and truth that consumers desire. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Sun Chemical Supply.”

