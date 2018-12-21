SPGPrints Ready To Showcase “All You Need In Printing” On One Of The Largest Booths Of ITMA Barcelona 2019

BOXMEER, Netherlands — December 20, 2018 — With the year 2019 — the year of ITMA Barcelona — coming closer, it’s more than time for a sneak preview of what to expect at the SPGPrints ITMA booth. At ITMA 2019, SPGPrints will showcase the latest innovations in both conventional and digital textile printing for the fashion and the home-furnishing industry. But don’t take our word for it, come to see for yourself at ITMA from 20th until 26th of June 2019 in Barcelona.

Looking for either a conventional or digital textile printing system, SPGPrints is your go-to all you need in printing partner that can help you find all the essentials you need. At one of the largest booths of ITMA Barcelona 2019, you’ll be able to see the latest conventional and digital printing solutions as well as get the opportunity to visit the brand new rotary screen and digital ink technology center to assist you in finding the right equipment for your printing process.

In terms of conventional printing systems, SPGPrints will take the opportunity at ITMA Barcelona 2019 to showcase its latest generation of laser engraving equipment and the nine color PegasusEVO rotary screen printer.

On top of that, we wouldn’t be SPGPrints if we would not perform live demonstrations of our digital textile printing solutions at our booth. At ITMA Barcelona, you get the chance to witness a live demo of our PIKE single-pass digital textile printing machine but in a different format than we did ever before. Of course, our multi-pass digital textile printing machine, the JAVELIN, will be on showcase too.

SPGPrints would like to welcome both their loyal customers as well as newly interested people to their 1500m2 stand at ITMA Barcelona to see for themselves how SPGPrints can be their all you need in printing partner while enjoying a typical Spanish happy hour. See you in Barcelona.

Posted December 21, 2018

Source: SPGPrints