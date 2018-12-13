Rockline Industries Reaches Major Safety Milestone With 10 Million Safe Work Hours At Arkansas Plant

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — December 13, 2018 — Today Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Ark. campus with an award for exceptional safety, achieving 10 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) in elite company as this has only been achieved six other times since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.

“Our dedicated associates have developed a ‘Safety Can Do’ culture and their efforts to prevent even minor incidents are the greatest contributors to our safety success,”says Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline NWA. “We watch out for each other, and have pride in our work environment. Together, we are always striving to be a zero incident facility. That means we put extra effort toward troubleshooting situations others would consider to be very minor and we reduce risk when we see it.”

Rockline associates are responsible and accountable to themselves and the safety of teammates around them. All area personnel are made aware of any observed safety issues noted during the monthly inspections, helping everyone to know what to watch for and to prevent repeat issues in the future.

“We have an incredible group of dedicated employees who believe that zero injuries are possible, at work and home. We pay attention to little details and look out for each other’s safety with genuine concern, every day. More important than any milestone achieved is the knowledge that our employees are acting safely and have a safe place to work.We have accomplished this in an environment of increased growth and significant facility modification, and it is a privilege to work with such a dedicated team,” says Joel Slank, general manager of the Springdale facility.

The award from the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of Arkansas’ overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

Source: Rockline Industries