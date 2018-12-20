Rieter Sells Real Estate In Ingolstadt To GERCHGROUP AG 

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — December 20, 2018 — Rieter sells its real estate in Ingolstadt (Germany) to GERCHGROUP AG of Düsseldorf (Germany). The respective purchase agreement was notarized today. As a result of the sale, the Rieter Group anticipates an extraordinary profit contribution after taxes of around 60 million euros in 2019. Rieter expects to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2019. The employees remaining in Ingolstadt will move into a new building in the second half of 2021. Rieter thus creates a modern working environment for innovative research and development work and the respective support functions.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: Rieter