Kornit Digital North America Moves Closer to Its Customers

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — December 13, 2018 — Kornit Digital, a global market leader in digital textile printing innovation, has announced that as part of its go-to-market strategy in North America it will initiate an end-to-end direct relationship with its customers, enhancing the existing level of direct service already provided.

The strategic shift will drive Kornit customers to accelerate their growth and success by providing them best-in-class direct access to the latest innovations, customer empowerment programs and application expertise. Kornit’s recently opened state of the art Center of Excellence in Englewood, New Jersey, will be fully accessible to customers and prospects.

As the direct-to-garment market leader with cutting-edge technology, Kornit has made significant investments in infrastructure to provide superior best-in-class customer experience to its customers. As previously disclosed, the Company has expanded the United States salesforce significantly during 2018 and expects hiring of customer-facing business professionals to continue through the year 2019.

As a result of this strategic shift the Company has worked with Hirsch International to conclude Hirsch’s non-exclusive sales agreement as a distributor of Kornit systems and inks. Kornit will continue to work with Hirsch International through a transitional period concluding on March 31, 2019.

Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited to move closer to our customers and prospects. We believe it will strengthen our customer relationships and market share, and deepen our partnerships with key accounts. We have consistently invested in our North American operations and have reached the critical scale to expand a direct relationship model with our North American customers. This decision follows many months of careful consideration, a series of investments in talented sales professionals and the opening of our state-of-the art Center of Excellence in New Jersey that is instrumental to our customers and prospects as they seek to get access and knowledge of our full suite of product and services innovations.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “I want to personally thank Hirsch International and their team for their work throughout our partnership.” The Company does not expect any material impact to financial results as a result of the termination of the agreement.

Posted December 13, 2018

Source: Kornit Digital