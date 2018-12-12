JOANN Launches MyFabric, Unlocks Fabric Customization For Customers

HUDSON, Ohio — December 12, 2018 — Continuing its mission to build the ultimate creative experience, JOANN has launched MyFabric to allow customers to show their personal style through completely customized fabric creation. Powered by WeaveUp, the program offers customers unprecedented design control and product quality. Customers can now not only select from thousands of designer patterns, but also customize the exact color, scale and repeat of the pattern, and choose from dozens of high-quality fabric substrates.

“We know today’s consumers are looking for personalization in every retail experience, and that’s amplified in the craft arena,” said Steve Miller, SVP of Marketing at JOANN. “For 75 years, our customers have sewed, quilted, upholstered and crafted as a way to express themselves. But they could only choose from the fabric designs, colors and weights that were available. MyFabric opens the door to a new era of creativity, and brings an added layer of handmade individuality.”

Customers can manipulate more than 8,000 designer patterns in the browser-based service at joann.com, where they can also find inspiration for their home décor or fashion projects in featured collections and themes. Then, they select from dozens of fabrics, ranging from sheers to upholstery weight, to be printed with unparalleled precision and color quality. Additionally, they can visit stores to actually touch and see the fabric options before placing an order. Orders are printed in the USA using an eco-friendly process that results in sharp, colorfast designs, and users can order their custom fabrics in any quantity, even as little as a single yard.

“Using WeaveUp technology to bring fabric customization directly to individual consumers is a game-changer,” said Flint Davis, president of WeaveUp. “While we are the de facto standard for digitally customizing designs for many market-leading corporate clients, JOANN is the first major retailer to offer this range of designs and fabrics. We are excited to partner with America’s iconic fabric retailer to bring high quality digitally printed fabrics to millions of creative individuals.”

JOANN has recently made headlines by revamping its branding, merchandising and service offerings, as highlighted in its industry-first Concept Store. The store, in Columbus, Ohio, features cutting-edge technology, dedicated community and learning spaces, and custom services and support. The addition of MyFabric aligns to the Concept Store’s expanded Sewing Studio, as well as its custom Sew & Go service. In early 2019, MyFabric will expand to allow customers to upload their own pattern designs as well.

“As America’s full-service sewing destination, we are constantly looking for better ways to serve each and every customer,” said Miller. “We’re confident this unparalleled offering will help inspire customers to tap into their personal creativity, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

Posted December 12, 2018

Source: JOANN