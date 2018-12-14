Hohenstein Joins ZDHC Roadmap To Zero Programme

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany – December 14, 2018 – Today, Hohenstein is pleased to announce it is joining the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme and in doing so, supports the Programme’s vision of widespread implementation of sustainable chemistry, driving innovations and best practices in textile, apparel and footwear industries to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

Hohenstein commits to working collaboratively on this task and towards the milestones set in the Programme’s Joint Roadmap through active engagement with other brands, retailers and stakeholders.

Hohenstein is proud to be joining over 20 leading brands working together to drive industry-wide change in responsible chemical management, and commits to working on this task in a collaborative and open manner.

With around 1,000 employees in more than 40 branches and contact offices worldwide,

Hohenstein is an international accredited testing laboratory, services provider and research partner in the textile industry. Its work first and foremost involves the testing and certification of textiles. One of its core competencies is research and development for all kinds of applications and textile products. It also offers a number of advanced training services for companies along the entire textile production chain, among others.

Source: Hohenstein Institute