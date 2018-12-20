Hannover Fairs Mexico Has Announced The Launch Of DOMOTEX Mexico 2019 As Part Of Expo CIHAC

MEXICO — December 20, 2018 — The trade show for floor coverings expands its network to Mexico. Scheduled for 15 – 19 October 2019 at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, this trade show is the next step in Deutsche Messe’s globalization of the DOMOTEX brand. As a result of an agreement between the two global trade show organizers, Deutsche Messe and UBM, the event will premiere at Expo CIHAC, Latin America’s leading trade show for the construction industry.

DOMOTEX Mexico will be focused on the Mexican market and the needs of the floor covering and construction industry’s buyers – including constructors, distributors, manufactures and designers. The trade show features product displays across carpets, soft and hard surfaces like LVT and Wood Flooring as well as flooring technology. Through 2020, demand for flooring and carpets in Mexico is projected to advance 3.4 percent per annum to 385 million square meters, accelerating from the pace of the 2010-2015 period. Flooring and carpet production in Mexico is forecast to rise 3.4 percent per year through 2020, reaching 360 million square meters. Domestic producers will benefit from increasing domestic demand.

For over 30 years, DOMOTEX has supported exhibitors from the carpet and floor covering industry in presenting and selling their products in the world’s most promising markets. Every year in January, DOMOTEX starts the trade’s business year in Hannover, which serves as an international business hub for the flooring sector. With the claim “DOMOTEX – The World of Flooring”, exhibitors and visitors from all over the world come together during four days of business to exchange the latest trends and lifestyles, as well as countless opportunities to take orders. As a dynamic international brand owned by the Deutsche Messe group of companies based in Hannover, Germany, DOMOTEX is embodied by a trio of international trade shows, each with its own distinctive focus, exhibitor structure and visitor makeup: DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, DOMOTEX Turkey and DOMOTEX USA. Exhibitors can now benefit from the strength of this international network and become part of DOMOTEX Mexico @ Expo CIHAC.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: Hannover Fairs Mexico