Epson Certified Solution Center Now Open At Equipment Zone In New Jersey

LONG BEACH, Calif. — December 10, 2018 — Epson today announced Equipment Zone in New Jersey has opened its Epson Certified Solution Center. As the first Epson Certified Solution center located on the East Coast, potential Epson customers can visit Equipment Zone to engage with product experts and run test print samples using their own files on the Epson dye-sublimation, signage, photography, and direct-to-garment (DTG) solutions.

“We want to encourage customers to create innovative project with confidence, and are thrilled to partner with Equipment Zone to create this unique Epson experience,” said John Meyer, manager, Wide Format Channel, Epson America, Inc. “These Epson Certified Solution Centers are designed to showcase the depth of capabilities that Epson has to offer, as well as allow customers to realize the full potential of partnering with Epson.”

This new Epson Certified Solution Center is conveniently located at the Equipment Zone offices in Franklin Lakes. It will provide customers with an immersive experience, including:

Full suite of SureColor® production equipment

Extensive print samples and applications

Comprehensive customer training opportunities

“By providing access to this technology, we’ve been able to host the first annual Epson Expo, an event that provided our customers in the New Jersey and New York City area a chance to experience the full range of Epson professional solutions,” said Harry Oster, president, Equipment Zone. “We are looking forward to continuing to host similar Epson events in the years to come.”

“The Epson Solution Center allows customers and potential customers a comfortable space to explore new technology while learning from our industry experts who provide one-on-one demonstrations,” said Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone.

Posted December 10, 2018

Source: Epson America, Inc.