Xaar 5601 Drives New Product Development At Neos

PITTSBURGH — November 27, 2018 — A newly formed company with a well-established inkjet heritage has chosen to develop its new inkjet print systems with the Xaar 5601 printhead, whose full commercialization Xaar (www.xaar.com) is currently celebrating at InPrint 2018.

Based in Modena, Italy, Neos is the brainchild of Vincenzo Palumbo, well known in the ceramics industry and founder of Projecta Engineering. The company, which employs a number of inkjet specialists with many years’ experience in working with Xaar’s Bulk technology, is developing print systems with the Thin Film Silicon MEMS Xaar 5601 for a variety of applications such as packaging and décor.

In order to determine whether the Xaar 5601 would be the right printhead to meet the needs of the markets it is looking to serve, Neos used the Xaar 5601 dedicated multi-color evaluation kit which enabled it to rapidly produce multi-color print samples, and assess print quality and reliability.

“We were impressed when we first saw the printhead in action during a visit to Xaar and have been working closely with Xaar since then,” comments Vincenzo Palumbo, who has an enviable reputation for delivering well-designed tailor-made print systems. “We made the decision to work with the Xaar 5601 based on its exceptional performance and also because it has some unique features, such as AcuDrp for print uniformity and software-only alignment capability for ease of use. These features will allow us to address key pain points of our target markets.”

In addition, to help with reducing the development time in order to get to market quickly, Neos has also used the Xaar 5601 Head Management Card (HMC) jointly provided by Xaar and Global Inkjet Systems, which helps to unlock the full capabilities of the printhead.

“Neos was quick to see the advantages and flexibility delivered by the Xaar 5601,” says Jason Remnant, Senior Product Manager at Xaar. “While Neos is a small company, its size means the team can be agile and were able to move quickly using the evaluation kit with their assessment of the printhead. I’m delighted to see the significant progress they have made since then.”

Posted November 27, 2018

Source: Xaar