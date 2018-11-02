TRSA Publishes Calendar For 2019 Professional Development Opportunities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — November 2, 2018 — TRSA’s 2019 professional development calendar has been published and individual events are now open for registration at the association’s website, www.trsa.org/events.

Carefully crafted to appeal to senior executives as well as a broad range of plant management that includes general, maintenance, production, human resources, safety, marketing and sales, the professional development events highlight TRSA’s commitment to strengthen, grow and promote the linen, uniform and facility services industry through the people who power it. At this time 12 events are confirmed to occur throughout the United States, providing opportunities for enrichment while minimizing downtime for travel.

The first event of 2019 is also its newest: TRSA’s First Annual Hospitality Conference has been added in response to requests for enrichment for this rapidly growing market. Ten other events include three additional Conferences, four Summits and three educational Institutes, which will follow the agenda layout seen in prior years; however, content continues to be refreshed. Post-event evaluations, TRSA committees and task forces inform and drive subject matter to ensure each event provides attendees with opportunities to build skills, learn best practices from industry leaders and spend time in collaboration and information-sharing.

The Ninth Annual Legislative Conference (March, Washington, DC) will help constituents find their voices to advocate for the industry when participants visit Capitol Hill for organized, scheduled meetings with lawmakers and staff members in their congressional offices.

Summits are structured to typically focus on management of a single aspect of industry operations. Returning in its twice-yearly format is the Production Summit & Plant Tours, where attendees discuss and view process improvements to build personal skills and increase laundry throughput and productivity. Typical attendees of this event, set for April in Dallas, and October in Las Vegas, are production executives/managers and company owner/operators.

The back -to-back pairing of the Third Annual Workforce Management Summit and the Eighth Annual Safety Summit (covering human resources, health and safety) will occur in Dallas in April.

June 2019 is the biennial Clean Show in New Orleans, and TRSA will continue its practice of providing high-value networking and professional development events with the TRSA Clean Show Experience. A single advance registration will provide for attendance with 400+ of your colleagues at the welcome reception, breakfasts, lunches, and a variety of educational sessions and exhibit floor presentations. Traditionally the professional development sessions occur prior to the opening of the exhibit floor in the morning, with some presentations set for the afternoons, minimizing time away from the exhibit floor.

Institute programs occur in the last half of the year; in August at the University of Maryland (Hyattsville, MD) with the 55th Annual Executive Management Institute (EMI) and the 30th Annual Production Management Institute (PMI) and then in October, attendees of the 27th Annual Maintenance Management Institute (MMI) will journey to Las Vegas to pair with the Production Summit & Plant Tours that will dovetail with this event. Appropriate for new and experienced managers, TRSA Institutes provide training in management principles and technical practices from the industry and businesses at large.

TRSA’s Eighth Annual Healthcare Conference & Exchange (November, San Diego) is the premier and largest event for companies that supply, launder and maintain linens, scrubs, garments and other reusable textiles for the healthcare sector. At this event, participants improve their grasp of practical techniques and operations/financial trends through information-sharing and networking with TRSA members, who process more than 90% of North American acute, long-term care and specialty medical linens and garments.

“Enhancing the skills of our team members is vital to our success as an industry and TRSA’s 2019 professional development opportunities show commitment to industry professionalism and best-management practices. In a highly competitive employment market, developing the industry skills and knowledge needed for success is key to recognizing, rewarding and retaining workers who will be the industry leaders of tomorrow.” stated TRSA Chairman Jim Buik, president and owner of the Roscoe Co., Chicago.

In addition to the live events listed below, TRSA offers monthly webinars (free to members) and will continue to build its On-Demand Learning library with e-learning courses, training videos and certificate programs. Visit https://www.trsa.org/events/calendar for upcoming webinars or www.trsa.org/ondemand for on-demand training.

TRSA 2019 PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT CALENDAR

February 20-21: TRSA 1st Annual Hospitality Conference Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, FL

March 20-21: TRSA 9th Annual Legislative Conference – Hilton Washington DC National Mall, Washington, DC

April 9: TRSA 3rd Annual Workforce Management Summit Embassy Suites Dallas Park Central, Dallas

April 10: TSRA 8th Annual Safety Summit – Embassy Suites Dallas Park Central, Dallas

April 11-12: TRSA Production Summit & Plant Tours – Embassy Suites Dallas Park Central, Dallas

June 19: TRSA Young Leaders @ The Clean Show – TBD, New Orleans

June 19-23: TRSA Clean Show Experience – TBD, New Orleans

August 11-16: TRSA 55th Annual Executive Management Institute (EMI) – University of Maryland, Hyattsville, MD

August 11-16: TRSA 30th Annual Production Management Institute (PMI) – University of Maryland, Hyattsville, MD

September 17-19: TRSA 106th Annual Conference – Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Boston

October 22-23: TRSA Production Summit & Plant Tours – The Palms Hotel, Las Vegas

October 23-25: TRSA 27th Annual Maintenance Management Institute (MMI) – The Palms Hotel, Las Vegas

November 19-21: TRSA 8th Annual Healthcare Conference & Exchange – Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, CA

Event sponsorships are available and can be reviewed at www.trsa.org/advertising.

Posted November 2, 2018

Source: TRSA