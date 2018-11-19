The Shade Store and Nate Berkus Launch Exclusive Fabrics for Custom Window Treatments

PORT CHESTER, N.Y.— November 19, 2018 — The Shade Store, a leading resource for premium custom window treatments, announces the launch of an exclusive collection of fabrics for drapery and Roman shades developed with Nate Berkus. The Nate Berkus for The Shade Store collection is now available in The Shade Store locations nationwide and online. This new collection builds upon an existing collection of roller shades that Berkus developed for The Shade Store in 2017.

“We are excited to build on our partnership and introduce a collection that brings Nate’s style and aesthetic to additional categories of custom window treatments,” said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. “We’re continually impressed with the design ideas that he brings to the table and we know that our customer base, and Nate’s fans, will be equally thrilled with his foray into textiles for drapery and Roman shades.”

The new collection of minimal prints are inspired by Berkus’s travel, and things he collects. The designs showcase a modern interpretation of classic techniques such as block printing, painting and hand-drawing paired with a neutral color palette featuring muted pinks, browns, teals and grays to create a collection that is versatile and easy to live with.

“For my first foray into designing material specifically for drapery and Roman shades, I wanted to create sophisticated patterns that feel accessible to a multitude of customers and maximize the natural cotton fabric,” says Berkus. “I was inspired by the diamond and starburst motifs that were common in French 1930’s and 40’s décor and developed a palette that allows those styles to work well with any room.”

“Working with The Shade Store is a true partnership,” adds Berkus. “They have given me the freedom to create a collection that reflects the design elements that I love along with the guidance and industry expertise that comes with their market leadership.”

The Nate Berkus for The Shade Store expanded collection will be offered at all 65 of The Shade Store showrooms nationwide as well as online at www.theshadestore.com where consumers and designers can choose free swatches to plan for their custom window treatments, with rendering services and design experts available to help. Every order from The Shade Store is hand-crafted in the USA and ships free in 10 days or less. The Shade Store also offers a network of measure and install professionals around the country to help make the custom window treatment process truly simple.

