Pindler Releases New Sunbelievable Fabrics And Wanderlust Trims 

MOORPARK, Calif. — November 1, 2018 — Recognizing the significant demand for trimmings and indoor/outdoor performance products in the design market, Pindler, an industry leader and international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, announced the new addition of fabrics and trims to their exclusive Sunbelievable and Wanderlust collections.

“We’re pleased to introduce the new additions to these two exclusive collections,” said Pindler Design Manager Sarah Williamson. “The Wanderlust trims and Sunbelievable fabrics reinvent some of the most popular patterns from our past collections and introduce new design elements we know interior designers and their clients will love. These new additions aid in our ongoing mission to provide a unique and ever-expanding product assortment that reflects the best of the latest design trends.”

The two continuations of the collections are detailed below:

1) The second edition of the exclusive Sunbelievable Collection is a selection of modern, vibrant colors perfect for any indoor or outdoor setting. Woven from solution-dyed acrylic and polyester — making it fade-proof and easy to clean — the new fabrics offer bright and fresh colorways that retain color and strength.

2) The new Wanderlust trims are a luxurious, unique grouping of wide tapes. Drawing inspiration from the feeling of wanderlust, the trims are made with a combination of contemporized colors, transitional patterns and metallic accents and are woven and embellished with natural yarns such as cotton, viscose and rayon. The trims are a perfect enhancement to any indoor setting.

The exclusive Sunbelievable Collection and the exclusive Wanderlust Collection are currently available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms, seven agent showroom locations across the country, as well as three agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted November 1, 2018

Source: Pindler