Outdoor Performance Brand, Dark Peak, Launches Premium Lightweight, Insulated Jacket On Kickstarter

SHEFFIELD, U.K. — November 6, 2018 — Today, Dark Peak launches its campaign on Kickstarter for the NESSH™ Jacket, a high-performance insulated mid-layer, with industry-leading specs and a reasonable price. It weighs only 12oz or 340g and features an innovative form-fitting design, a lightweight 10D ripstop nylon shell and comes in two premium insulation options; 850 Fill Power responsibly sourced, hydrophobic Goose Down or 3M Featherless FL700 Synthetic insulation. Dark Peak designed the jacket to compete with the best lightweight mid-layer jackets on the market, for a more reasonable price than well-known brands and with a socially responsible ethos at the heart of their business.

“Every year the most in demand item of clothing at homeless shelters are winter jackets. There are very few outdoor performance brands that have a buy one give one model, so we decided to be one of the few to give back,” said Dark Peak Founder Allen Holland. “We realized that by cutting out the retailers and distributors, that are common in the apparel market, and instead only sell directly to the customer [online], we can provide a premium performance jacket, for a reasonable price and then use some of our profits to give a jacket to someone who’s in need.”

Aside from being one of the lightest insulated jackets in its class, the NESSH jacket is highly compressible, folding into its own pockets to provide the ultimate travel convenience. Not only keeping the wearer warm and toasty, but also conserving space in a suitcase or backpack. Dark Peak spent 18 months developing their NESSH 10D Ripstop nylon, one of the best lightweight jacket fabrics on the market, that is strong, super light and uses a tight weave that gives excellent wind resistance and down proofing. The fabric has a water-resistant DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish, helping protect the hydrophobic down (or 3M synthetic insulation) from moisture. Additionally, the NESSH jacket uses this premium fabric on both the outer and inner shell, unlike many well-known brands.

Down clothing ranges in Fill Power (FP) from 550FP up to 900FP. Higher Fill Power down traps more insulating air pockets than lower quality down (e.g. 550FP). Dark Peak chose to use 850 Fill Power down to provide industry-leading insulation, giving an incredible warmth to weight ratio and equaling or exceeding that used in the best jackets from big-name brands. All down used in Dark Peak jackets has been certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), ensuring that Down comes from animals that have not been subjected to an unnecessary harm. For those who are allergic to, or prefer to avoid, down, Dark Peak also offers the exact same jacket with a Premium 3M Featherless (FL700) Synthetic Insulation – considered the best synthetic, down-like insulation on the market.

The versatile 2-way YKK zipper allows users to unzip the jacket from the bottom or top, making it great for wearing over bulky items (like a climbing harness) and also allows the jacket to be unzipped slightly when sitting down, meaning the NESSH jacket will never bunch. The user is also protected from drafts through the zipper by an insulated wind guard. Two insulated hand warmer waist pockets, with zippers to keep all of a user’s essentials protected and provide easy access to keys or a wallet. Internal pockets include two deep inner waist pockets, perfect to store gloves or a map and an inner chest phone pocket.

The NESSH jacket features a form-fitting design, with Dark Peak’s innovative Verti-Stretch™ vertical side baffles, that expand or contract to better fit the user’s physique and give more flexibility when layering under the jacket. Wrist gaiters or mitts prevent drafts up the sleeves and they tuck away when not in use. The jacket design also features a longer than average length with an extended lower back and an elasticated hem, to keep the user’s mid-section warm. The insulated hood is helmet friendly, with an elasticated cord, while a non-hooded version is also available. The NESSH jacket is available in a variety of colors; men’s colors include black, blue, steel grey, red and maroon, and women’s colors include black, blue, steel grey and red.

Posted November 6, 2018

Source: Dark Peak