ITMA ASIA + CITME Enjoys Another Successful Presentation

SHANGHAI — November 5, 2018 — ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018, the region’s leading textile machinery exhibition, ended successfully after five days of exciting product demonstrations and business networking.

The sixth combined exhibition welcomed visitorship of over 100,000 from 116 countries and regions, with an increase of 10 per cent from domestic visitors compared to the 2016 show. About 20 per cent of the visitors came from outside of China.

Of the overseas participants, Indian visitors top the list, reflecting the strong growth of its textile industry. Following closely were trade visitors from Japan, China Taiwan, Korea and Bangladesh.

Mr Fritz P. Mayer, President of CEMATEX, said: “Response to the combined show has been very strong. There was a larger pool of qualified buyers and most of our exhibitors were able to achieve their business objectives. We are delighted with the positive outcome from our latest event.”

Mr Wang Shutian, President of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), added: “The strong turnout of visitors to the combined show reinforces the reputation of ITMA ASIA + CITME as the most effective business platform in China for the industry. We shall continue to do our best to present the best technologies from both east and west to Chinese and Asian buyers.”

The total exhibition area at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2018 grossed 180,000 square metres and spanned seven halls. A total of 1,733 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions demonstrated their latest technological products that focus on automation and sustainable production.

Following the successful staging of the 2018 edition, the next ITMA ASIA + CITME will be held in October 2020 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

The combined show is owned by CEMATEX, together with its Chinese partners – the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China International Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC). It is organized by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organized by ITMA Services.

Posted November 5, 2018

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC