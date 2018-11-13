Filson Opens Doors Of New York Flagship At Union Square

SEATTLE — November 13, 2018 — Filson, the rugged outdoor outfitter, will open its newest brick and mortar store — Filson New York Flagship in the heart of New York City’s Union Square neighborhood — on Friday, Novevember 9. Located at 876 Broadway Ave., the 6,000-square-foot space showcases Filson’s entire product line, as well as handcrafted specialty products from a variety of purveyors. Since 1897, Filson has made unfailing goods designed to stand up to nature, the elements and time.

“More than a century after C.C. Filson opened the original Filson outpost in Seattle, and 4 years after we opened our first retail space in New York on Great Jones street, we are thrilled to announce our second Manhattan location and first Flagship on the East Coast,” said Steve Bock, CEO of Filson. “This retail experience is like nothing else in the city, and it truly brings the brand to life in a way that honors our Pacific Northwest roots, while meeting the demands of our dedicated New York customer. From one of a kind product to expanded men’s and women’s apparel to our full lineup of luggage, bags and accessories – the entire Filson experience will be on display. Additionally, our Great Jones location will continue to push the brand forward with unique product, partnerships and experiences that reflect that neighborhood and customer base.”

Filson New York Flagship features several Pacific Northwest artists who were commissioned to create unique art for the space, bringing nods of the brand’s sense of place to life. The commanding entryway features a reclaimed Douglas Fir barn from the 1850s relocated from Ashland, Oregon, to New York. Weighing more than 7.5 tons, the barn has been refabricated and serves as a centerpiece structure within the space. Additional pieces include a 14-foot chainsaw-carved wolf sculpture by Jeffrey Samudosky, a 3D wood-carved wall-mounted sculpture with a contemporary take on Northwest indigenous carvings by Aleph Geddis and a stained-glass piece by David Fjeld.

“Filson New York Flagship stands for so much beyond a brick and mortar retail store; this represents a new space for people to discover what the Pacific Northwest and the great outdoors means to them. Our products and merchandise simply exist to further that exploration,” said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer of Filson. “Throughout the process of designing this store, we looked to those places — museums, parks and historical sites — to inspire us. The result is a well thought out, meticulously designed space that allows people of all walks of life to understand what it means to be a part of the Filson brand.”

The opening of Filson’s New York Flagship bookends a notable East Coast expansion for the brand in 2018, which opened stores in Boston and Washington, D.C., earlier this year. The Union Square location also marks the second New York City presence for Filson, which also owns and operates the C.C. Filson Store in the city’s NoHo district. Filson now operates 17 full-price stores and two outlet locations globally, 14 of which have opened in the last five years. Known for durable fabrics, such as its Tin Cloth and Mackinaw Wool, Filson products come with a lifetime guarantee. Filson has stayed relevant for more than 120 years and has drawn a diverse group of fans and customers consisting of adventurers, anglers, hunters, outdoor professionals, tradespeople and a growing urban community, all of which are inspired by long-lasting goods and the rugged aura of the Pacific Northwest.

Posted November 13, 2018

Source: Filson