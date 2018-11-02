Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue For 2018

FREMONT, CA. — October 29, 2018 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc., a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported record third quarter revenue of $257.1 million, up 4% compared to third quarter 2017 revenue of $248.4 million. GAAP net income was $1.9 million compared to GAAP net income of $3.5 million for the same period in 2017 or $0.04 per diluted share compared to $0.07 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $22.6 million, down 11% compared to non-GAAP net income of $25.4 million for the same period in 2017 or $0.50 per diluted share, down 7% compared to $0.54 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.9 million compared to $3.4 million during the same period in 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported revenue of $758.1 million, up 5% year-over-year compared to $724.1 million for the same period in 2017. GAAP net income was $2.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP net income was $62.4 million or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $76.7 million or $1.63 per diluted share for the same period in 2017. Cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended September30,2018 was $50.2 million compared to $42.4 million during the same period in 2017.

“EFI’s reputation for developing innovative, industry-leading technology was a key factor in my decision to join the Company,” said Bill Muir, CEO of EFI. “The Nozomi platform and its early success in transforming corrugated packaging from analog to digital is just one example of how EFI is accelerating the digital transformation of industries where colorful images matter. I am excited to partner with the talented and passionate team at EFI to fully realize the significant opportunities in front of us and provide increasing value to our customers and shareholders.”

Posted November 2, 2018

Source: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)