Beverly Knits Expands Operations To Include Finishing Division

GASTONIA, N.C. — November 16, 2018 — Beverly Knits, Inc., located in Gastonia, N.C., is pleased to announce the expansion of their manufacturing footprint with the purchase of finishing equipment. Commission finishing will be available through the new company, Altus Finishing LLC.

Altus Finishing will offer finishing services for the bedding, industrial and apparel markets. Dyeing, heatsetting, tumbling, shearing and specialty coatings are among the services provided by Altus Finishing.

“Beverly Knits is excited to add dyeing, finishing and coating to our manufacturing capabilities. The Altus Finishing team is experienced in many markets and will complement the capabilities of the Beverly Knits companies including Creative Fabrics and Creative Ticking,” said Ron Sytz, owner of Beverly Knits and Altus Finishing.

The Altus Finishing leadership team brings experience from the bedding, apparel and industrial markets. Kenny Golden will manage the company as president with Wim De Baudringhien serving as executive vice president and Jackie Tweedy as plant manager.

To learn more about Beverly Knits, visit beverlyknits.com.

Posted November 16, 2018

Source: Beverly Knits, Inc.