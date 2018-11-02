ABEO Footwear Announces Brian Dillman As Senior Vice President Of ABEO Global Business Development

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — November 2, 2018 — ABEO biomechanical footwear, the fastest growing comfort footwear brand in the U.S., has announced the hire of Brian Dillman as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development. In his new role, Dillman will develop and execute new sales initiatives for the continued growth of ABEO globally.

Dillman brings over 25 years of experience in premium consumer products and sporting goods with a focus on international sales, distribution, and marketing strategy and execution. He has held executive level positions at high-profile companies including Wilson Sporting Goods, Power Plate fitness equipment, Cérvelo Cycles, and Peter Millar apparel. Most recently he was President of Rodd & Gunn North America, a premium men’s apparel company from New Zealand.

“I was hooked the first time I experienced the ABEO Footwear brand and knew it was something special,” began Dillman. “It is incredibly exciting to be part of this movement and work together with the fantastic ABEO team. Our goal is to spread the message around the globe that wearing ABEO footwear and orthotics can change your life for the better.”

“We are excited to welcome Brian Dillman to ABEO footwear, and know his contributions will continue to drive the success of the brand,” said Andrew Feshbach, Chief Executive Officer at ABEO footwear. “With an expanded focus on international initiatives, and awareness through event marketing at walks, conventions, and sporting events across the country, his extensive industry knowledge will help expand our global presence effectively.”

Designed to increase mobility for better overall health and wellness, ABEO footwear is comprised of two innovative footwear collections: B.I.O.system® featuring built-in orthotics, and P.R.O.system featuring interchangeable 3D3 orthotics.

Source: ABEO® biomechanical footwear™