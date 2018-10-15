Savane® First To Combine Revolutionary Nanotex® Fabric Technologies

MIAMI — October 15, 2018 — Perry Ellis International Inc. launched its Savane Shield™ line of dress pants and chinos under their Savane® brand becoming the first-to-market with fabrics that feature a combination of advanced spill-resistant technology and fresh protect odor inhibitor from Nanotex®.

With Nanotex, Savane has upped the game. In addition to four-way stretch fabric that repels stains, resists wrinkles and offers UPF sun protection, Savane Shield apparel, using Nanotex advanced fabric technologies, modifies fabric at the molecular level to provide the greatest degree of spill protection available, combined with odor protection.

“The Savane brand’s heritage is synonymous with being on the forefront of design innovation in men’s bottoms offering an array of fits and performance fabrics. Today’s consumer is seeking comfort fused with new innovative technology, and the introduction of Nanotex is revolutionary,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, president and CEO, Perry Ellis International.

With this technology, Savane offers dress pants and chinos that are not only durable, stylish and comfortable, but include unparalleled spill resistance and freshness protection to keep you looking and feeling newly laundered no matter what the day brings, whether it’s coffee spills or dog paws.

“We wanted to pair everyday, fashionable clothing with extraordinary innovation,” said Natalia Rodriguez, senior designer for Savane. “Savane Shield is designed to perform, adding convenience and function to our customers’ busy lifestyles.”

Savane Shield flat-front, straight fit dress pants and chinos with Nanotex® technology are available in standard sizes as well as Big & Tall. Savane Shield is available at Belk and JCPenney.com. (MSRP $90).

Source: Perry Ellis International

