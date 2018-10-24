Parasol Medical Picks Professional Products, Inc. for Use of MicrobeCare™ in PPI Orthopedic Product Lines

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — October 23, 2018 — Parasol Medical, a innovator in the design and manufacturing of healthcare products, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Professional Products, Inc.. Starting October 23, 2018, PPI will have the global rights for the use of Parasol’s MicrobeCare™ antimicrobial technology in orthopedic and veterinary bracing markets. Terms of the distribution agreement were not disclosed.

MicrobeCare™ is a unique, patented, EPA-registered antimicrobial solution clinically validated to help reduce the spread of infection and cross communication of dangerous microorganisms on surfaces. MicrobeCare™ destroys the cell wall of microbes, disrupting the growth process and making them unable to reproduce, effectively destroying the organisms. It can be easily integrated into virtually any polymer, textile or building material during manufacturing or as an end-of-process application, and has also been proven to extend the useful life of products.

“At Parasol, it has always been our passion to improve patient outcomes while controlling overall healthcare costs,” said Mike Kilcran, president of Parasol Medical. “PPI’s unique manufacturing expertise and control systems, combined with our proven MicrobeCare™ solution, will deliver best-in-class, innovative bracing and support products to healthcare providers.”

Based outside Chicago, IL, Parasol Medical is focused on innovation to redefine healthcare products with technology, simplicity and dependability. Parasol is continuously adding to its vast intellectual property portfolio, and has been awarded multiple U.S. patents for the construction, application and use of MicrobeCare™. Currently, Parasol Medical is awaiting a U.S. patent for the use of antimicrobials in orthopedic and veterinary bracing.

Posted October 24, 2018

Source: Parasol Medical