Pantone Introduces Metallic Shimmers To Its Fashion, Home + Interiors System, Making It Easier For Products To Shine

CARLSTADT, N.J. — October 9, 2018 — Pantone LLC, provider of professional color standards for the design industry, today introduces Metallic Shimmers, a collection of 200 new metallic colors for fashion, interior and product designers. Displayed in nitro-cellulose coating on paper to showcase the brilliance of metallic shades, Pantone Metallic Shimmers are ideally suited for use in fashion accessories and trim, footwear, housewares, electronics, color cosmetics and any other surface or finish where metallic colors are applied.

“In a world of sheen and shine where the aim is to achieve an even greater degree of luminosity, metallic shine is being seen across every single category from fashion and furnishings to cars, consumer electronics and color cosmetics,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice-President, Pantone Color Institute. “The 200 new Metallic Shimmers colors were thoughtfully curated to enable a finish that is directional and chic with a timeless application. The collection of colors offers a broad range of hues from core basics such as PANTONE 20-0002 Ice Palace and PANTONE 20-0034 Golden Egg to lustrous takes in other color families such as PANTONE 20-0146 Magnetic Blue and PANTONE 20-0131 Purple Sequin.”

Metallic Shimmers products are intended to provide designers and production partners with a comprehensive set of colors in a variety of formats that simplify their processes. Rather than sourcing material samples and losing time due to reproduction limitations, this new color category enables consistent color communication and visualization for pearlescent and metallic finishes. Further, brands and their software and systems providers can bring metallics to life in the product planning and design process by licensing the color identities for the 200 new Pantone Colors. These color names can then be used to call out the new Metallic Shimmers colors in design solutions, product lifecycle management (PLM) systems or as part of a specification to suppliers.

As the latest addition to the Pantone Fashion Home + Interiors color system, Pantone Metallic Shimmers are intended to complement the existing elements of the system and are available in three formats:

Metallic Shimmers Color Guide – portable fan format for quick color reference and inspiration, with a single color displayed on each 1.75 x 6” page

Metallic Shimmers Color Specifier– single-volume three-ring binder with one color per full page of perforated 20mm x 30 mm chips to add to mood boards, product sketches or provide to production partners

Metallic Shimmers TPM Sheet – full 8.5 x 11” sheets of color that enable easy communication, specification, and evaluation throughout the production process

Pantone Metallic Shimmers Color Guides, Color Specifiers and TPM Sheets are now available worldwide.

Posted October 9, 2018

Source: Pantone