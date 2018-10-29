Loop Industries Endorses The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment – Helping Keep Plastic In The Economy And Out Of Nature

MONTREAL — October 29, 2018 — Loop Industries, Inc., a technology innovator in sustainable plastic, today announced that it has joined leading global consumer brands, including PepsiCo, Danone, The Coca Cola Company, Unilever, L’Oréal and others in signing the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with United Nations Environment.

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment is being officially unveiled at the Our Ocean Conference in Bali today, Monday, October 29, 2018. At the heart of the Global Commitment is a vision of a New Plastics Economy, where plastics never become waste – a circular approach to create the “new normal” for plastic packaging.

The Global Commitment and its vision for a circular economy for plastic are supported by 250 organizations ‘drawing a line in the sand’, including many of the world’s largest packaging producers, brands, retailers and recyclers, as well as governments and NGOs, and 40 universities, institutions and academics. More than fifteen financial institutions with in excess of $2.5 trillion in assets under management have also endorsed the Global Commitment and over $200 million has been pledged by five venture capital funds to create a circular economy for plastic.

“We are proud to sign the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment,” said Daniel Solomita, Founder & CEO, Loop Industries. “Joining leading companies from around the world by supporting and activating the Commitment fuels our goal to accelerate the world’s shift toward sustainable plastic and away from the traditional, take, make and dispose economy. It is inspiring to be part of this transition to a circular plastic economy.”

As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to grow, Loop Industries has emerged with truly transformational technology that allows no and low value plastics to be diverted, recovered and recycled endlessly into new, virgin-quality Loop™ PET plastic. This innovation allows plastic bottles and packaging of any color, transparency or condition, carpet, clothing and other polyester textiles that may contain colors, dyes or additives, and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by sun and salt to meet FDA requirements for use in food-grade packaging.

Posted October 29, 2018

Source: Loop Industries, Inc.